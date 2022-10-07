ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game

By By The Associated Press
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:

02-04-07-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21

Janesville, WI
