ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 18

Related
walkercountyga.gov

Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet

LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Chattanooga Women's Rights supporters join National Women's Wave 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Women's Rights supporters in Chattanooga joined women across the country for the Women's Wave 2022 this Saturday. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many marches turned their attention to focusing on reproductive rights for all. This event focuses on that, as well as registering new voters for the November elections.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
WDEF

Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?

Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Brock
Person
Tom Vilsack
Person
Andy Berke
WTVC

3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run

In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Federal#Politics Local#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Usda#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WDEF

Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WTVC

Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy