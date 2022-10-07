Read full article on original website
tn.gov
Former Director of Meigs Co. Emergency Communications District Misappropriated More than $1 Million
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has revealed that the former director of the Meigs County Emergency Communications District misappropriated at least $1,084,188.60 between July 2011 and February 2021. The results of the investigation have been communicated to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 9th...
wutc.org
On The Religion Beat At The Times Free Press
Andrew Schwartz is a recent arrival to Chattanooga. He is the new religion reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
WTVC
Chattanooga Women's Rights supporters join National Women's Wave 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Women's Rights supporters in Chattanooga joined women across the country for the Women's Wave 2022 this Saturday. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many marches turned their attention to focusing on reproductive rights for all. This event focuses on that, as well as registering new voters for the November elections.
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
WDEF
Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
WDEF
Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
earnthenecklace.com
Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?
Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
WTVC
New student loan forgiveness programs at Consumer Credit Counseling
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — LaTricia Schobert talks about the new student loan forgiveness programs at Consumer Credit Counseling. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
WTVC
Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
theutcecho.com
UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run
In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
World's largest cast iron skillet ready for museum visitors in Tennessee
Lodge Cast Iron has opened up a museum in Tennessee, where the company says it has the world's largest cast iron skillet on display, which reportedly measures 18 feet across.
chattanoogapulse.com
Construction Of New Alignment Prompts Traffic Shift On Apison Pike in Hamilton County
As part of the reconstruction of Apison Pike from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift a portion of existing Apison Pike to new alignment to construct the remaining proposed portions of Apison Pike. Drivers heading East on Apison Pike:. Turn left...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
