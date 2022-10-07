Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy.

A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.

The jury returned its guilty verdict against Stallworth after three days of testimony before Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler.

Stallworth was convicted of one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim arising out of events which occurred in October 2019. The jury further found that the minor victim’s death resulted from the kidnapping. Stallworth faces life in prison.

According to evidence presented at trial, on October 12, 2019, Stallworth traveled in a Toyota Sequoia with a co-conspirator to the Tom Brown Village Housing Development located in Birmingham, Alabama and kidnapped 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney by luring her with candy.

Her body was found 10 days later.

“Today, the jury held the defendant accountable for his actions in victimizing one of the most vulnerable victims in our community, a 3-year-old child. This office remains dedicated to prosecuting those criminals who prey on children,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Just as the search for the victim involved many of our local, state, and federal partners, the trial this week also would not have been successful without these agencies. I am grateful for their hard work and dedication.”

“While today’s verdict does not take away the pain for Kamille’s family, or the void in their life that they can never fill, they at least know we are one step closer to justice being served on those responsible,” Acting SAC Rivera said.