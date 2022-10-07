ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ljg4_0iQQWLf000

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy.

A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.

The jury returned its guilty verdict against Stallworth after three days of testimony before Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler.

Stallworth was convicted of one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim arising out of events which occurred in October 2019. The jury further found that the minor victim’s death resulted from the kidnapping. Stallworth faces life in prison.

According to evidence presented at trial, on October 12, 2019, Stallworth traveled in a Toyota Sequoia with a co-conspirator to the Tom Brown Village Housing Development located in Birmingham, Alabama and kidnapped 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney by luring her with candy.

Her body was found 10 days later.

“Today, the jury held the defendant accountable for his actions in victimizing one of the most vulnerable victims in our community, a 3-year-old child. This office remains dedicated to prosecuting those criminals who prey on children,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Just as the search for the victim involved many of our local, state, and federal partners, the trial this week also would not have been successful without these agencies. I am grateful for their hard work and dedication.”

“While today’s verdict does not take away the pain for Kamille’s family, or the void in their life that they can never fill, they at least know we are one step closer to justice being served on those responsible,” Acting SAC Rivera said.

Comments / 27

cat ?
3d ago

Another life in prison This is the life of a Child was taken to soon She gone we'll not go to school want be a teenager or Marry and have her Children and become a grandmother And y'all give him Life DAMA You

Reply(1)
4
KK
4d ago

I pray 🙏🏾 that he reap everything that he has sown for what they did to this lil girl sad 😢

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town

Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Arrest Juvenile for Manslaughter

Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division on October 8 2022, and approximately 5:00 pm Officer and Investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 29th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a male lying on the roadway. While the victim was being transported to NEARMC he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as a B/M Christian D. Toyer, 20, of Anniston. The investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance prior to the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. The Anniston Police Department will not release the name of the suspect due to his age. No Further information is available at this time.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa family speaking out about double homicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes investigators say they do not have a motive as to why a man allegedly shot and killed two men Saturday night. Devin Quinzy, 30, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting. Police say his father Kenny Walker, 64, was one of the victims. Walker’s niece […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cupcake#Tom Brown#Violent Crime#District Court#Toyota
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
FAIRFIELD, AL
aldailynews.com

Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed

Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
Calhoun Journal

October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy