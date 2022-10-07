Read full article on original website
Maine Antlerless Deer Permits Will Go On-sale Tuesday
After technical issues last week, the purchasing of Maine antlerless deer tags has been rescheduled to Tuesday. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has rescheduled the "over the counter" sales of 2022 anterless deer permits. After the department's website crashed on what was to be the opening day of permit purchases, the new date has been set for Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. The original plan was for permits to go on-sale October 5.
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories. It's truly the charm of Maine. We do love our peace, serenity, and lack of traffic. And, sometimes you realize 25 minutes have gone by and you are still in the same town.
Is It Illegal to Spread Ashes in Maine?
Losing someone to death can be a very long and difficult process to overcome. Many who know death is coming plan out their final wishes, but for others, that simply isn't the case. So, many close friends and relatives are left with agonizing decisions, including whether or not to bury the deceased in a casket or to have them cremated. If opting for cremation, there's a natural urge to spread some of the ashes in places that meant so much to the deceased. But is it illegal to spread ashes in Maine?
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
Why Do Leaves Change Color in the Fall in New England?
As Mainers, we don’t question the autumn palette in our landscapes once summer comes to a close. We’re used to the changing of colors come fall season and dare I say we may even take it for granted. I know for me personally, it wasn’t until I left...
Sale of Antlerless Deer Permits in Maine Rescheduled due to Webpage Issues
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife has rescheduled the sale of antlerless deer permits after having Issues with their webpage. According to their Facebook post on Wednesday, the website to purchase permits was down and no one was able to buy them. The sale was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Tired of Waiting at the Maine BMV? Now You Won’t Have to
Whether you are getting a new license, going for a permit test, getting a vanity plate, or registering your car, we all know what is going to happen. We will rush around the house to try to make sure that we have all the paperwork needed before heading to one of the BMVs in Maine.
MaineDOT Worker Helps the Tiniest Turtle You’ll Ever See
This has got to be the tiniest turtle you’ll ever see in Maine. Maybe there are smaller ones, but this one is pretty tiny. Did we mention how cute this little guy is? That’s not very scientific, but it’s a cute turtle. Maine Department of Transportation Facebook...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
You Can Taste the World of Stephen King With This Cookbook
We all know how a cookbook can be helpful, especially when we do not know what it is that we want to make. All the ingredients are laid out for us, cookbooks tell us how long it takes to prep and cook a specific meal. Honestly, knowing how long it will take us can actually save us some time, we know what time we want to eat so having that information tells us when we actually need to start cooking.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
Here are a few of the incidents Troop F of the Maine State Police responded to during the week of September 26th through October 2nd. Summaries may be minimally edited. Man arrested for possession of meth and trespassing in Mars Hill. On September 30th, Sgt. Clark and Trooper Rider responded...
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
Here Are 19 Stunning Scenic Drives You Have to Take in Maine
Rocky shores, sandy beaches, gorgeous mountain peaks, stunning farmland, we truly have it all. No matter what landscape you personally find to be the most ‘beautiful’, a drive through Maine will present many varieties. I may be biased but I love so many different things about this state,...
MeatEater Joins Maine Buck Tracker Hal Blood for A Big Woods Hunt
Legendary Maine Master Guide Hal Blood shows the MeatEater crew how it's done in the Big Woods of Maine. This will get you fired up for deer season. The MeatEater crew hunted the big woods of Maine last rifle season. The series, Deer Country, explores the different styles of deer hunting used across America. Host of the Wired to Hunt Podcast, Mark Kenyon, explored the vast big woods of Maine with deer tracking legend Hal Blood.
1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine
More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
Maine Any-deer Tag Payment Deadline Thursday
The names of lucky hunters hitting the woods this fall with any-deer tags have been listed. Be sure to pay for the tag before this deadline. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
