‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Ending Explained: Is Viserys Dead? How “The Prince That Was Promised” Prophecy Connects to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen
HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” gave Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) one last time to make things right. The decaying monarch roused himself from his sickbed to sit on the Iron Throne — for the last time? — to stick up for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and confirm that her bastard Strong children are legitimate Targaryens and Velaryons in his eyes. He then attempted to heal his feuding family with an emotional plea at a “last supper” that might have just reunited Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra once and for all. And then Viserys pulled...
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
House of the Dragon’s one true villain has been hiding in plain sight
Joffrey. Cersei. Ramsay Bolton. In Game of Thrones, the villains were obviously and deliciously detestable. The audience knew who to root for – Jon Snow, Daenerys – because of their morality in a crowd of reprobates. In House of the Dragon, the villainy question is a little more complicated. Everyone is so evil, in fact, that it’s hard to care about the fight for the Iron Throne - a view expressed by my colleague Amanda Whiting last week. That was until the most recent two episodes when the show’s true villain emerged from the shadows.At first, it looked like Matt...
You’re not ready for this gut-wrenching new Netflix docuseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s lineup of true-crime titles arrives on Wednesday, in the form of the 3-episode docuseries Sins of Our Mother — another release from the streamer that will no doubt have viewers glued to their screens with jaws dropped the whole time. Check out the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King
A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
7 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
The HBO series continued to surprise fans of George R.R. Martin's "Fire and Blood" book with revelations about King Viserys and a prophecy.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
digitalspy.com
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra
When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
‘The Rings of Power’ Prediction: Isildur Will Be Saved in a Way That Parallels Aragorn’s Story
‘The Rings of Power is pretending Isildur is dead, but he’ll probably be saved in the same way as Aragorn in ‘The Two Towers.’
