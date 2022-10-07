ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

