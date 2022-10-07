WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixing with increasing clouds; a bit breezy late. High: 70. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 53. It was October weather at its best on Tuesday, with abundant sunshine throughout the day, and a cool and crisp morning giving way to a pleasantly warm afternoon. While we'll sneak in another dry and pleasant day on Wednesday, clouds will increase as the day progresses, the first sign of what's to come for what looks like a breezy and wet Thursday. A strong cold front will bring a few rounds of rain on Thursday, with a few heavy downpours and even a rare gusty October thunderstorm, with brisk winds that may gust over 30mph that afternoon. Rainfall could be locally heavy, with an average of 1 to 2 inches now expected, locally higher in persistent downpours. Behind our front, it's cooler and drier for Friday into Saturday, but only seasonably cool with highs back in the mid 60s to wrap up the week. Another cold front, or perhaps a few cold fronts, will bring the chance of some showers back into the forecast late in the weekend and more so early next week, with progressively cooler temperatures behind each front.

