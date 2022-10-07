ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth A Second Glance?

A series of negative headlines have dragged Tesla stock to its lowest level since the 3-for-1 split. Analysts project 40% top-line growth and a 35% increase in earnings per share (EPS) next year. Given the Twitter overhang, vehicle delivery challenges and CEO volatility, the risk-reward still looks unfavorable. Tesla Inc....
Reuters

UK economy unexpectedly shrinks in August, falls by 0.3%

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in August, hit by weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields, according to official data which underscored the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed up growth.
ValueWalk

Funds For A Climate-Ready Portfolio

Climate change has caused devastating natural disasters in Pakistan, the US and China. These highlight the systemic risks to regional economies and global supply chains. Increasingly investors are concerned with whether their portfolio is on the right side of the green transition. The Perils Of Climate Change. Tara Clee, ESG...
ValueWalk

Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors

Pershing Square Holdings is a closed-ended hedge fund managed by Pershing Square Capital Management. The fund invests in undervalued large-cap stocks with steady cash flow and uses hedging and other strategies to maximize returns and minimize risk. The fund is trading at a deeper-than-normal discount to NAV which is setting...
ValueWalk

Still Elusive Rebound

S&P 500 obliged to the downside as reasonably fine NFPs brought back the justified bets on the Fed hiking yet again by 75bp in Nov, and by 50bp in Dec, which is in line with the Daly and Kashkari consistent utterances. That‘s right, as I told you on Tuesday in...
ValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Farm Workers: USDA Selects 15 Organizations To Administer FFWR Program

Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a stimulus grant program for the meatpacking and farm workers severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the USDA made an important announcement regarding the program to ensure these coronavirus stimulus checks to farm workers and food workers reach everyone eligible for them.
