Asian shares mixed ahead of inflation, earnings reports
Asian shares are mixed following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth A Second Glance?
A series of negative headlines have dragged Tesla stock to its lowest level since the 3-for-1 split. Analysts project 40% top-line growth and a 35% increase in earnings per share (EPS) next year. Given the Twitter overhang, vehicle delivery challenges and CEO volatility, the risk-reward still looks unfavorable. Tesla Inc....
UK economy unexpectedly shrinks in August, falls by 0.3%
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in August, hit by weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields, according to official data which underscored the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed up growth.
Funds For A Climate-Ready Portfolio
Climate change has caused devastating natural disasters in Pakistan, the US and China. These highlight the systemic risks to regional economies and global supply chains. Increasingly investors are concerned with whether their portfolio is on the right side of the green transition. The Perils Of Climate Change. Tara Clee, ESG...
These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In September 2022
September has been a tough month for the U.S. stock market historically, and this year was no different. The Dow Jones dropped by 8.8%, S&P 500 by 9.3% while the Nasdaq 100 ended 10.5% lower. The Nasdaq 100, in fact, is on track for its worst year since 2008. Moreover,...
Crypto firm 21Shares lists bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai
DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Crypto investment products firm 21.co said on Wednesday its subsidiary 21Shares AG has listed a bitcoin exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Dubai, making it the Middle East's first physically-backed bitcoin ETP.
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Pershing Square Holdings is a closed-ended hedge fund managed by Pershing Square Capital Management. The fund invests in undervalued large-cap stocks with steady cash flow and uses hedging and other strategies to maximize returns and minimize risk. The fund is trading at a deeper-than-normal discount to NAV which is setting...
Still Elusive Rebound
S&P 500 obliged to the downside as reasonably fine NFPs brought back the justified bets on the Fed hiking yet again by 75bp in Nov, and by 50bp in Dec, which is in line with the Daly and Kashkari consistent utterances. That‘s right, as I told you on Tuesday in...
Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough COVID policies
BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.
Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Farm Workers: USDA Selects 15 Organizations To Administer FFWR Program
Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a stimulus grant program for the meatpacking and farm workers severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the USDA made an important announcement regarding the program to ensure these coronavirus stimulus checks to farm workers and food workers reach everyone eligible for them.
