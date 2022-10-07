Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules
After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
wrestlingrumors.net
Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)
Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
NFL・
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News
Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos
Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
Watch: Bray Wyatt returns with new mask, suitably spooky vibes at Extreme Rules
The chase for the White Rabbit appears to be over, and it’s led to the person many WWE fans were hoping it would all along: Bray Wyatt. Weeks of QR codes and various other hints and riddles paid off at Extreme Rules from Philadelphia on Saturday night — but not until the very end of the show. After the Fight Pit match finished up, a confused Michael Cole questioned whether the event was still on the air. The lights went out and the fans lit up their phones like fireflies from Wyatt’s previous run in WWE. As “He’s Got The Whole World In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Makes Surprise Cameo At WWE Extreme Rules
Cameos are fun. With so many talented stars in NXT, it becomes a question of when someone else will be moving up to the main roster. Those promotions are important moments for both the stars and WWE themselves as we see who is next up on the company’s radar. We might have seen the start of a main roster promotion this weekend at a major WWE event.
WWE's Bray Wyatt Briefly Broke Character To Explain Why He Came Back
After his epic return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt briefly broke from his cryptic persona to reply to a fan.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Considered Bringing In AEW Star For Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the big season premiere episode, and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg all appeared on the show, but Billy Gunn was absent. Billy Gunn currently works for AEW...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
UFC・
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0