The Verge
How to watch the Microsoft Surface event
Microsoft’s fall Surface event is set to happen on Wednesday, October 12th at 10AM ET, 7AM PST. How to watch the Microsoft Surface event live stream?. If you’re planning to tune in live, the best place to watch is from the official Microsoft landing page, which doesn’t offer much in the way of details but gives you the option of adding a convenient reminder to your Outlook calendar.
The Verge
The best laptop deals from Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon is in the thick of its Prime Day Early Access Sale, and we’re here to help you make sense of which deals to buy and which deals to skip. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still to come, they can sometimes be a hectic time to shop. If products you have your eye on show up in the Prime Day Early Access Sale, you can get them earlier and skip the line.
The Verge
Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Teams, Office, Windows, and Xbox to VR
Microsoft and Meta looked like they were on a collision course last year, poised to compete heavily for the future of work in the metaverse. But today, both companies announced they are partnering to collaborate on how people will work and even game in virtual reality. That starts with Microsoft bringing its biggest services — Teams, Office, Windows, and even Xbox Cloud Gaming — to Meta’s Quest VR headsets.
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg takes a shot at Apple’s closed ecosystem
Mark Zuckerberg is making it clear that he’s ready for a fight with Apple. During Meta’s Connect conference today and in an interview with The Verge, he said that Apple’s currently unannounced VR platform is going to be worse for consumers because it’ll be a “closed ecosystem” while extolling Meta’s system as “open.”
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
The Verge
Google is going to test its 3D video chat booth with more companies
Google is bringing Project Starline, its next-gen 3D video chat booth, to more companies starting later this year. As part of an early access program, “enterprise partners,” including Salesforce and T-Mobile, will begin using Starline, with Google deploying units of the booth in “select partner offices” for testing, according to a blog post.
The Verge
The Meta Quest Pro will feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Plus VR chip
Meta finally showed off its Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset at its Connect event on Tuesday, revealing that the high-end device will sport the new Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 chip. Qualcomm says the chip offers 50 percent higher sustained power and 30 percent better thermal performance than the XR2 Gen 1 chip included in the Meta Quest 2.
The Verge
Chromecast with Google TV HD review: easy entertainment
Google’s latest streaming device, the $30 Chromecast with Google TV HD, isn’t intended for home theater enthusiasts that live and breathe 4K and Dolby Atmos. Quite the opposite. The device is limited to a max resolution of 1080p (Full HD) and lacks Dolby’s best video and audio tricks altogether. It is at least capable of playing HDR video. But the target customer is clear: this product is meant for people who want to bring new smarts to an old TV (or monitor). Maybe you’ve got an Airbnb in need of more entertainment. These are the use cases where Google’s new streamer — and similarly-priced starter options from Roku and Amazon — make complete sense.
The Verge
Apple could bring USB-C to AirPods and Mac accessories by 2024
Apple’s preparing to adopt USB-C charging across its line of AirPods and Mac accessories within the next couple of years, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The purported shift away from Lightning comes as the European Union looks to mandate USB-C charging on new smartphones, tablets, and headphones released in the region in late 2024. While the legislation still hasn’t yet been signed into law, it received approval from the European Parliament last week.
The Verge
SteelSeries’ multi-platform Nova Pro Wireless headset is $100 off for the first time
We’re keeping our heads down to prep for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale today, but there were some deals that we couldn’t help but tell you about. First off, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset is $100 off at Best Buy and Amazon, at just $249.99. That price is still a pretty penny for a gaming headset, but there are some reasons why you might like this one as much as we do. It has active noise cancellation, and you can listen to three sources simultaneously (2.4GHz, Bluetooth, 3.5mm) through its included wireless screen-and-dial-equipped base station. To keep the headset going, you get two swappable batteries, one of which can be holstered in the base station to recharge.
The Verge
Google Docs will soon let you embed other apps into your documents
The @ symbol is about to become the most important feature in Google Docs. As Google continues to invest in making Workspace a more connected and powerful platform, it’s also opening Docs up to third-party developers in a big way. Going forward, all you’ll need to type is “@” and the name of a file or app you’re looking for, and you’ll be able to see and edit it from within Google Docs.
The Verge
Google Chat upgrades for threading, custom emoji, and security are coming soon
Google has steadily upgraded Workspace throughout the pandemic, and supporting the hybrid workplace took center stage during its Google Cloud Next event this week with new tweaks like an API @ tagging that can pull info from a third-party app into your Google Doc. As its Workspace suite faces off...
The Verge
The Meta Quest Pro costs $1,499 and ships October 25th
Meta has finally announced the Meta Quest Pro: a $1,499 virtual reality headset it’s been teasing for the past year. The Quest Pro is a new branch of the Quest VR headset lineup, featuring a new processor and screen, a dramatically redesigned body and controllers, inward-facing cameras for eye and face tracking, and a color video feed for mixed reality apps. Preorders open today in 22 countries, and devices will ship on October 25th.
The Verge
The best deals from Walmart’s competing Prime Day event
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon isn’t the only one with deals on Prime Day. If you’re looking for alternatives to shopping at Amazon, Walmart is currently featuring many of the same deals, like the Apple Watch Series 8, the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset, and the second-generation Google Nest Hub. We’ll continue to update this roundup with more deals as they become available, but you can always check out our collection of the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals for an overview of what’s available.
The Verge
Chips, canvases, and chats: Google Workspace’s plan to crush Office
Google’s Cloud Next developer event is today, and the Google Workspace team is using the opportunity to announce a number of new tools across Gmail, Docs, Meet, and the rest of the Workspace ecosystem. Google is investing more in its “smart canvas” concept for Docs, letting users embed information and apps inside a document. It’s also releasing some new Meet features with hybrid work in mind, like automatic meeting transcriptions and an AI-powered framing tool for conference room cameras that aims to keep speakers in focus at all times.
The Verge
RGB gaming Chromebooks have arrived
Google and several laptop manufacturers have teamed up for an announcement this morning that will excite some and puzzle others: you can now buy a gaming Chromebook. Actually, you can buy three. Starting today, you can order Acer’s Chromebook 516 GE for $649.99, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook for $599, and Asus’ Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip for a to-be-announced price. These are Chromebook models specifically built and marketed for gaming.
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg is about to reveal Meta’s next VR headset
He bet his company on building the metaverse a year ago by rebranding Facebook to Meta. Now, it’s time for a progress update. During Meta’s annual Connect conference later today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reveal “Project Cambria,” the high-end VR headset he has been teasing in interviews and social media posts all year. The device is expected to focus on more than just VR by adding mixed reality, technology that blends the virtual and physical. Face and eye tracking will also enable more realistic avatars and higher-fidelity graphics. Expect a price point that is significantly higher than the Quest 2’s $399 price tag.
The Verge
Specialized reveals the Haul ST utility e-bike from its new Globe brand
Globe, the utility e-bike brand from Specialized, finally revealed its first model today, and I’m low-key obsessed with it. Back in May, Specialized announced it was creating a new e-bike sub-brand to liberate people from the scourge of car culture. The idea was to create a lineup of practical, affordable e-bikes that can “that will focus on bringing more fun to local living while reducing the number of car, truck, and SUV trips needed for everyday transportation,” the company said.
Thales Encryption Key Management Innovations Help Organizations Achieve Digital Sovereignty Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Thales today announced the latest innovations ofCipherTrust Cloud Key Managerthat help organizationsaddress digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005075/en/ ©Thales
The Verge
Roku could be setting its sights on the smart home
Roku is about to make a big entrance into the smart home if a photo posted to Reddit and two shipping manifests spotted by ZatzNotFunny are to be believed. The unannounced lineup reportedly consists of both white and color smart bulbs, a smart light strip, a smart plug, and indoor and outdoor internet-connected security cameras. Roku also appears to be planning to launch a dedicated Roku Smart Home channel, which will presumably let users control the devices from smart TVs and streaming boxes running the company’s operating system.
