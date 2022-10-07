We’re keeping our heads down to prep for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale today, but there were some deals that we couldn’t help but tell you about. First off, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset is $100 off at Best Buy and Amazon, at just $249.99. That price is still a pretty penny for a gaming headset, but there are some reasons why you might like this one as much as we do. It has active noise cancellation, and you can listen to three sources simultaneously (2.4GHz, Bluetooth, 3.5mm) through its included wireless screen-and-dial-equipped base station. To keep the headset going, you get two swappable batteries, one of which can be holstered in the base station to recharge.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO