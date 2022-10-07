ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

CORRECTION: Jasper County deputies recovered stolen pickup truck

KJAS News is publishing a CORRECTION to a news story from Monday, October 10th, 2022. The story said that a stolen 2013 Volkswagen was recovered, which was incorrect. The stolen vehicle was actually a Ford Ranger pickup truck. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Tuesday that the...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

SUV with 11 passengers involved in fatal I-10 crash

BEAUMONT — The name of the driver and his adult passenger were released Monday, the latest update shared by authorities who are investigating a fatal wreck involving an SUV with 11 occupants. The crash claimed the life of one victim, an 11-year-old who’s name has not been released.
BEAUMONT, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jasper, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
westcentralsbest.com

Many Police Recover Stolen Goods

Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
Port Arthur News

Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide

A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Kirbyville FD demonstrates with photos how fast a wildfire can spread

The Kirbyville Fire Department has released two photos which show how fast a wildfire can spread with the extremely dry conditions currently across the region. A post on the department’s Facebook page said “People don't realize how fast a seemingly small fire can become a large fire.”. The...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Suspect arrested after deputies find stolen car and drugs

KJAS News has confirmed that a vehicle recently reported stolen was recovered over the weekend in Jasper. According to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, it was a 2013 Volkswagen that was discovered stolen on Thursday morning from a residence on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Local Fire Chief says citations will be issued for careless burning

A local Fire Chief is warning that one citation has been written for careless burning, and more will be issued to those who don’t heed the message. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, his department responded to a wildfire shortly before 9:00 Sunday morning on Farm to Market Road 1414. Duckworth said it was discovered that someone started a trash fire and then left it unattended. The blaze spread across a neighbor’s property, scorching approximately 5 acres of the neighbor’s land.
BURKEVILLE, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man, police say

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a 62-year-old man who threatened him with a machete, authorities said. According to KBMT and KFDM, the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Church Loop in Lumberton. After receiving a call to help medical personnel, a Lumberton police officer arrived at the scene and encountered a man armed with a machete, authorities said.
LUMBERTON, TX
kjas.com

Lumberton PD officer shoots and kills machete wielding man

The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed a man accused of coming at him with a machete and refusing to put it down. Police Chief Danny Sullins says an officer responded to a call to assist EMS at about...
LUMBERTON, TX
kjas.com

LPD releases name of machete wielding man shot and killed by police

Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins on Tuesday released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police over the weekend. According to Sullins, it was 62-year-old Johnny Devin James who wielded a machete and came at an officer during an incident on Sunday afternoon, refusing to follow commands to drop the weapon.
LUMBERTON, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys shed on County Road 275, east of Jasper

Fire destroyed a shed or barn behind a home on County Road 275, just off of Highway 63, east of Jasper on Saturday evening. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, shortly before 6:00 when it was reported that the pole and tin structure, which was located behind the home of Jonny Glaspie, was on fire and arrived to find it completely engulfed in flames and already falling down.
JASPER, TX

