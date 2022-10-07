Read full article on original website
kjas.com
CORRECTION: Jasper County deputies recovered stolen pickup truck
KJAS News is publishing a CORRECTION to a news story from Monday, October 10th, 2022. The story said that a stolen 2013 Volkswagen was recovered, which was incorrect. The stolen vehicle was actually a Ford Ranger pickup truck. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Tuesday that the...
Orange Leader
SUV with 11 passengers involved in fatal I-10 crash
BEAUMONT — The name of the driver and his adult passenger were released Monday, the latest update shared by authorities who are investigating a fatal wreck involving an SUV with 11 occupants. The crash claimed the life of one victim, an 11-year-old who’s name has not been released.
Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash
SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.) Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said...
11-year-old dead, 2 adults, 8 children injured in Sunday rollover wreck on Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured two adults and eight children. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in...
westcentralsbest.com
Many Police Recover Stolen Goods
Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
Port Arthur News
Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide
A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
kjas.com
Kirbyville FD demonstrates with photos how fast a wildfire can spread
The Kirbyville Fire Department has released two photos which show how fast a wildfire can spread with the extremely dry conditions currently across the region. A post on the department’s Facebook page said “People don't realize how fast a seemingly small fire can become a large fire.”. The...
kjas.com
Suspect arrested after deputies find stolen car and drugs
KJAS News has confirmed that a vehicle recently reported stolen was recovered over the weekend in Jasper. According to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, it was a 2013 Volkswagen that was discovered stolen on Thursday morning from a residence on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper.
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
Man wielding a machete fatally shot by Lumberton officer Sunday afternoon
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. The neighborhood...
kjas.com
Newton attorney issued citation after trash fire caused wildfire that threatened homes
A Newton attorney received a citation on Monday after he allegedly started a trash fire which grew into a wildfire, threatening homes and damaging the contents of a shed. The incident occurred during the noon hour on Suzy Lane, which is off of Highway 190 and just east of Newton High School.
kjas.com
Local Fire Chief says citations will be issued for careless burning
A local Fire Chief is warning that one citation has been written for careless burning, and more will be issued to those who don’t heed the message. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, his department responded to a wildfire shortly before 9:00 Sunday morning on Farm to Market Road 1414. Duckworth said it was discovered that someone started a trash fire and then left it unattended. The blaze spread across a neighbor’s property, scorching approximately 5 acres of the neighbor’s land.
Texas officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man, police say
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a 62-year-old man who threatened him with a machete, authorities said. According to KBMT and KFDM, the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Church Loop in Lumberton. After receiving a call to help medical personnel, a Lumberton police officer arrived at the scene and encountered a man armed with a machete, authorities said.
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Beaumont's North End
BEAUMONT, Texas — No injuries reported after a fire broke out at a Beaumont apartment complex in the city's North End. It happened Monday evening at Northridge Manor, located at 4555 Maida Road in Beaumont. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. Crews worked quickly to contain the flames...
Port Arthur News
Police looking for person of interest linked to home arson where victim found deceased inside
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department investigators are looking for a person of interest. Detectives need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday. At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue...
Beaumont man charged after drugs, over $13K in cash seized during traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont resident has been charged after a police uncovered drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, October 4 at around 3:13 a.m., a Beaumont Police Department patrol officer made a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
kjas.com
Lumberton PD officer shoots and kills machete wielding man
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed a man accused of coming at him with a machete and refusing to put it down. Police Chief Danny Sullins says an officer responded to a call to assist EMS at about...
kjas.com
LPD releases name of machete wielding man shot and killed by police
Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins on Tuesday released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police over the weekend. According to Sullins, it was 62-year-old Johnny Devin James who wielded a machete and came at an officer during an incident on Sunday afternoon, refusing to follow commands to drop the weapon.
kjas.com
Fire destroys shed on County Road 275, east of Jasper
Fire destroyed a shed or barn behind a home on County Road 275, just off of Highway 63, east of Jasper on Saturday evening. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, shortly before 6:00 when it was reported that the pole and tin structure, which was located behind the home of Jonny Glaspie, was on fire and arrived to find it completely engulfed in flames and already falling down.
