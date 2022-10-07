A local Fire Chief is warning that one citation has been written for careless burning, and more will be issued to those who don’t heed the message. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, his department responded to a wildfire shortly before 9:00 Sunday morning on Farm to Market Road 1414. Duckworth said it was discovered that someone started a trash fire and then left it unattended. The blaze spread across a neighbor’s property, scorching approximately 5 acres of the neighbor’s land.

BURKEVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO