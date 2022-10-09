People share things they wish they had done when they were younger and it's an eye opener

People share things they wish they had done when they were younger and it's an eye opener

Going to space is everyone’s childhood dream. We all want to see our planet from a bird’s-eye view and experience the dark and exciting things beyond our atmosphere. William Shatner, known for his role as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” recently took a trip to space. However, it was nothing like he expected. Shatner took the trip of a lifetime with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin last October. At the age of 91, he set the record for the oldest person to travel into space, according to Business Insider . Shatner wrote about this experience in his new book “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.” The actor said that all he experienced while being in space was grief and sadness. In an excerpt from the book published by Variety he wrote, "I love the mystery of the universe. All of that has thrilled me for years…but when I looked in the opposite direction, into space, there was no mystery, no majestic awe to behold...all I saw was death."

Image Source: Getty Images/Mario Tama

He said that it was "a cold, dark, black emptiness. It was unlike any blackness you can see or feel on Earth. It was deep, enveloping, all-encompassing." He added that everything he thought of space was all wrong and he did not expect what followed the launch. He thought he would encounter "the ultimate catharsis" however he felt "the strongest feelings of grief," while being in space.

"The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness," he added. Shatner experienced the overview effect. According to TIME , the effect is described as "the change that occurs when they see the world from above, as a place where borders are invisible, where racial, religious and economic strife are nowhere to be seen."

Image Source: Getty Images/Mario Tama

Shatner wrote about it in his own words, "when someone travels to space and views Earth from orbit, a sense of the planet’s fragility takes hold in an ineffable, instinctive manner." He wrote in the book, "I had a different experience because I discovered that the beauty isn’t out there, it’s down here, with all of us. Leaving that behind made my connection to our tiny planet even more profound."

"The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness." He added, "My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral."

Shatner has discussed the strong feelings he had throughout the 11-minute spaceflight. Jeff Bezos, who established Blue Origin in 2000, heard an emotional Shatner's responses as the spacecraft touched down in the Texas desert, accordig to Business Insider . He said, "What you have given me is the most profound experience. I am so filled with emotion about what just happened. It's extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it."

He also told CNN business that he couldn't stop crying, "It took me hours to understand what it was, why I was weeping. I realized I was in grief. I was grieving for the destruction of the Earth." Onboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket for the journey, Shatner was joined by former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, healthcare entrepreneur Glen de Vries and Blue Origin CEO Audrey Powers.

In the city of Andernach , Germany, anyone who lives or happens to be in the town of 30,000 people is encouraged to pluck and take whatever they want from the fruiting trees and bushes in the town center. The town, which sits in the Rhine River Valley, is among the growing number of "edible cities" across the globe. Speaking to The Washington Post , organizers revealed that since launching the initiative in 2010, there has never been a problem with people taking more than they need. Irrespective of whether someone grabs a single pear or a bag full of potatoes and artichokes, there is more than enough produce to go around every year.



"Many here are very proud when you talk to them about our edible city," shared Bettina Schneider, city team coordinator for the Edible Cities Network in Andernach. The 29-year-old revealed that Andernach’s public gardens and orchards have also inspired other cities in Germany and throughout the European Union to follow suit. Today, the Edible Cities Network—a group of about 150 cities worldwide with fruit trees and vegetable gardens in public places for anyone to access free of charge—is funded by the European Commission, the executive body of the E.U.

According to Schneider, the land that was converted into fruiting gardens and orchards in Andernach was previously overgrown and unkempt. In contrast, today the town's medieval moat is covered with peach, almond and pear trees. Vacant spaces near schools have also been transformed into community vegetable patches. Marisa Pettit, a coordinator for Edible Cities, shared that "every partner organization in the project receives funding from the E.U. budget to carry out their work." Several cities have also received funding for what Edible Cities calls "living labs, which are green spaces where residents can hold community events and develop their own plans to help their urban gardens to thrive and produce bountiful harvests."

"Public green natural spaces in cities are incredibly valuable, and even more so as temperatures rise and cities become more densely populated," said Ina Säumel, a principal investigator for the Edible Cities Network. She explained that Edible Cities' goal is to encourage people to get involved in their urban parks instead of only thinking of them as passive places. Many cities in the United States have also launched similar projects. There are public lands from Seattle to North Carolina where people are welcome to pick and take from fruiting trees and bushes.

While Detroit has an urban farming movement, Philadelphia has food forests and Atlanta and Los Angeles are home to edible community projects. Smaller cities such as Bloomington in Indiana and Hyattsville in Maryland also have fruit trees and vegetable gardens that can be accessed by anyone. "Anyone can get whatever they want, when they want it," said Lynx Bergdahl, a community organizer at Bountiful Cities, the nonprofit that helps manage the Dr. George Washington Carver Edible Park in Asheville, North Carolina. "This is about taking away as many barriers as possible to create public food access, whether somebody wants a single apple or an entire basket."

In Seattle, the Beacon Food Forest recently celebrated its 10th anniversary as a diverse community garden. "We have seven acres to work with and we've used about half that so far," explained Elise Evans, one of the project's volunteers. "To create something from a blank hillside was a big deal. Our harvest truly offers something for everyone and it's based on trust. People take what they need and are fed for free, and that's an empowering feeling."

Cats are great companions to human beings and fill their owners' lives with joy and comfort every day. They are also known to lower people's levels of stress and anxiety. They are the perfect pet for children, and many young kids love the comic strip "Garfield" about the antics of a large orange cat who happens to love lasagna. A mother whose young children loved Garfield posted an adorable ad looking to borrow an orange cat that looked like him.

The flier she made was shared by Twitter user @RavennaTran. It reads, "Wanted: to BORROW an orange cat for 24-48 hours, to have a lasagne dinner with Garfield-loving 4-year-old and 2-year-old children." The woman, Clara Edwards, further adds that the cat will be well taken of during the duration and will be returned in a happy condition. "Cat will not be required to eat lasagna if contraindicated," she adds.

She humorously requests that whoever lets her borrow the cat should take it back in the end as she is not looking to adopt. She concluded the ad by writing, "Thank you, An increasingly desperate (but not crazy) mom-of-two with no friends that own orange cats."

The ad went viral on the internet with people responding with adorable pictures of their orange cats that they can let her borrow. One Twitter user replied with a photo of their cat and wrote, "Luna here has been working on her Garfield bod, maybe next time." Another added , "My cat would have worked if he wasn't sleeping lol." Edwards was ultimately successful in having a Garfield-themed dinner party for her kids with an orange cat.

Edwards told INSIDER that she was prompted to look for a cat to fulfill the wish of her oldest child. She said, "A lot of people actually think it was a birthday, but it was just for fun. Our oldest, Madison, just wanted to eat lasagna. We cooked her lasagna and she got sad because Garfield wasn’t there. That’s what really started it." The mother from Oklahoma first asked family and friends before turning to Craigslist and fliers around the area. She even hung up a sign at her office.

After almost two months, she found a cat that looked like the comic character. The cat belonged to a medical student in Oklahoma City and as Edwards was also pursuing her Ph.D. in nursing, Christi didn't feel like a "complete stranger." Christi and Connor were just fostering the cat at the time but ended up adopting it. Edwards added, "They're really great people and we're still in contact. My kids get to meet a cat and we have friends now."

The owners of the cat even showed up at the party and bought cupcakes with orange icing to suit the theme. Moreover, after seeing her viral ad, the frozen food brand Stouffer donated a lasagna for the dinner. Edwards says what she did was not extraordinary and is her responsibility as a parent. "Moms do this all the time for their kids, they really do. I really like hearing their stories," she added.

Coming out is a stressful situation for people from the LGBTQIA+ community. Even though it remains a personal choice whether anybody wants to come out publicly, those who choose to do so face unprecedented pressure and a fear for their own safety. A trans woman recently came out on national television and tried to conquer these fears publicly. Nora J.S. Reichardt has worked at Local 5 News for more than a year and decided to come out on television, reports PEOPLE . She was with her fellow broadcaster Eva Andersen when she decided to talk about her gender identity. The 24-year-old reporter said, "I didn't know if there was a place and a space for me to do this sort of work that I've really come to love and enjoy, while also getting to be myself while I do it."

The Des Moines resident added, "To gradually come into a role where I am feeling more and more at home in my body than I really ever did before has been amazing to get to experience and share with people." Nora started transitioning a year ago but "had some thoughts in that direction" since she was a teenager. She grew up in a rural area in Hanover, Minnesota, and "didn't even have the language to describe what I was feeling." Several trans people go through this dilemma due to a lack of credible resources on gender that talks about identity beyond societal stereotypes.

"Especially early on, it's hard to place that sense of wrongness — like I'm a person who's wearing my body, and not a person who's living in it," Nora continued. "I thought I was just depressed, I thought I was just anxious. And I've had those feelings almost as long as I can remember." Even after coming to the city and starting working at Local 5 News she always thought she is playing "dress-up" and pretending to be someone she is not. She added, "A while after I started being on air, I kind of just reached a personal breaking point where I thought, 'Why don't I like the person that I am seeing every time I am going out in the field? Why don't I connect with that person? Why don't I want to be that person?' "

Nora said that it was only after starting therapy that she found happiness. She started to come to terms with her gender identity and understood that gender is not limited to what we are assigned at birth. Nora said, "There's beauty in this process. And I wish that got discussed more. Especially among people who are cis and don't find themselves as familiar with it. What I find is learning to love my body, love me, and just the way I want to live my life, it's the best act of self-actualization that I could ever imagine."

She later took to Facebook to explain why she wanted to publicly share her story. The reporter wrote in the post that she has been absent from nightly news for weeks as she was preparing to make this public announcement. She added that her "Des Moines social circles" knew about her transition and she wanted to announce it publicly. "I didn’t want to keep disguising myself at work."

"I avoided confronting my gender identity out of fear. Fear of what would happen to my career as a TV reporter. Fear of losing friends and family by coming out. Fear for my own personal safety and well-being." She realized that the feeling of depression and anxiety she faced was in fact gender dysphoria. "It’s a hard sensation to describe — feeling totally disconnected from your own body, as if it’s not your own—but it was making me miserable," she added.

"After finally deciding to make the leap and accept myself as I am, I’m truly happier than I ever thought was possible." Nora is excited and relieved that she can now be her "whole self" at work without any fears. She wrote, "So often, conversations about people like me center around whether or not we can play sports or what bathrooms we have to use, and that reductiveness really bothers me."

"There is so much joy and beauty to be found in being trans, and I want to share that. For almost 24 years of my life, I didn't know what it was like to truly love myself. Now I do, and I'm never going back," she added.

Christina Sadberry spent more than a decade searching for her biological family, completely oblivious to the fact that she had been walking past a sibling in the hallways at Fort Worth's Cook Children's Medical Center for seven years. Sadberry was adoped when she was 3 months old, and raised in Austin, Texas. Although she started looking for her birth family in 2006 and did eventually manage to track down her birth mother, she wasn't able to learn anything about who her biological father was or if she had any siblings. Her mom "pretty much said that only her and her mom knew about me and she just kind of left it at that," the 42-year-old told PEOPLE .

Image Source: Cook Children's /Photo by Abigail Hodgson



A few years later, in 2014, Sadberry took a 23andMe test in the hopes of finding more of her biological family. However, all she matched with were distant cousins. "I was like, 'Okay, nobody is ever going to show up,'" she recalled thinking. Little did she know, what she sought would come seeking her a few years later. In 2021, Raymond Turner's wife, Maria, gifted him a 23andMe test for Christmas. Raymond—who was raised by his maternal grandmother in Hempstead, Texas, along with his younger brother—knew about a younger half-brother and a step-sister prior to taking the test. However, he had no clue that he had a biological sister also.

Image Source: Cook Children's /Photo by Abigail Hodgson



By taking the test, he hoped to learn where in Africa his family was from and maybe plan a roots trip. "I thought it'd be great for us to finally solve this mystery together," Turner recalled. When he received the results of the test on St Patrick's Day, he was stunned by the results. "I said, 'This can't be. This is wrong,'" Turner said of finding out he had a biological sister. "I was about to write off the whole thing thinking it was a big mistake." Instead, he reached out to Sadberry. "I started shaking and got chills and freaking out and my heart started racing," she said of the moment she learned she had a brother.

Image Source: Cook Children's /Photo by Abigail Hodgson



Eventually, the siblings learned that they have the same biological father. They also discovered that their paths had likely crossed many times over the last seven years. Sadberry's 11-year-old son Bryson has a kidney disorder, nephrotic syndrome, and has been going to Cook children's hospital—where Turner works as a recording studio producer—since spring 2015. According to Sadberry, there were probably at least 15 or 20 times over the years when they were at the hospital at the same time without knowing. However, the first time she noticed Turner was just hours before the siblings learned the truth.

Sadberry had taken her son to the hospital for a check-up that morning and while stopping to look at the LEGO sculpture, she noticed a man in a red shirt playing the keyboard inside the studio. That man was Turner. "It's unexplainable. Like you can't make that up," she said. "My husband keeps saying, 'This is some stuff out of a movie.'" The siblings' official first meeting was at the hospital on March 25. "Hugging him felt like home," Sadberry said. "Just to be around him felt like home." They felt like they found the "puzzle piece" that had been missing, Raymond shared, recalling his wife telling him at the time: "Your heart knew that there was still another part of you out there."

Image Source: Cook Children's /Photo by Abigail Hodgson



"My world is complete now," said Sadberry, who is a Master Sergeant in the Air Force Reserve. "This is what I was missing." Meanwhile, Turner revealed that their friendship and connection have inspired others to do DNA testing to try and find more family. "There's a homing device in each of our souls that wants to find home. Who I am, where do I fit into this crazy world? How am I connected to this person?" he said. "I think those answers are necessary to find out more of who you are and you might be surprised along the way. There's such a completeness when that puzzle piece fits into place. I'm just excited to get to know more about her. Find out more quirky things that we have in common and just enjoy what God has brought together."

It was the perfect first date. They wandered around the exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, enthusiastically chatting about their favorite artists before heading off for lunch. "It turned out to be a very good lunch," Ralph Insinger told Insider . His path crossing with that of his now-wife, Roz Lewy, had been serendipity at its finest. They may have never met if not for Lewy's daughter Karen inviting her to tag along for lunch with her charismatic white-haired client while the retired English teacher was visiting from her hometown of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to spend time with her close family.



"She said that he reminded her of her father," recalled Lewy, who was then a 77-year-old widow. Lewy felt the same when she shook hands with Insinger, a widower who was six years her senior. As for him, he admitted his "heart was beating faster" when he first laid eyes on her. That day marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship that would soon bloom into romance and a commitment to spend the rest of their lives together. Despite living 1,500 miles apart at the time, the pair got to know each other better by exchanging hundreds of witty and poetic emails.

Image Source: Amazon



Now, more than 200 of their digital love letters have been immortalized in the recently published book Beyond Beyond: A Chance Encounter, an Online Courtship, and the Language of Love . According to Insinger, the first part of their book title was inspired by a catchphrase of Lewy's. "When she is happy or excited about something, she'll say, 'It's beyond beyond,'" he said, revealing that she would frequently use it in their correspondence. Over the course of their courtship, the pair shared everything from a step-by-step guide to "tape" TV shows to their hobbies and the cultural interests they had in common.

via GIPHY

"I would come home in the evening and the first thing I'd do was get out my computer," shared Insinger, a former architect. "I'd look at my inbox and see what Roz had written for the day." In February 2019, he flew to Florida for a brief visit. "We went to places, eating out together, and simply chatting," Insinger said. "It was such a warm experience that, after I left, I realized that there was more there than just friendship." Over time, the emails began to get a little flirty, coming up with nicknames for each other like Presch—short for precious—Gadfly, Patriot and Squeaky Clean.

"I had spent my widowhood feeling that I was independent and didn't really need to seek another mate," Lewy said. However, it was undeniable that there was "chemistry between us," she added. "Ralph is romantic and poetical. He absolutely won me over very quickly." Lewy admitted she was charmed when Insinger mailed her a still-life sketch that he'd done for her. "I am awash with your creativity and thoughtfulness that leaves me speechless," she wrote in her next email. "Deep sighs seem to be the only elicited sounds in this beautiful silence."

via GIPHY

Soon after acknowledging their love, the couple decided "to spend the time they had left together." They had a low-key commitment ceremony in September 2020, attended only by close family members, and now divide their time between Massachusetts and Florida. Lewy revealed that their book came to be after she showed some of their emails to a friend, who was charmed by the content and contacted a publisher. "We hope that our story inspires not only the older generation but the younger generation," said Lewy, who is now 81. "It shows that you can find love in every chapter of your life."

The first time he traveled by airplane was an experience Justin Mutawassim could never forget. Five years old at the time, he was invited to explore the cockpit "and I was just absolutely enamored," he told The Washington Post . "I remember sitting there and being fascinated by all the buttons. From there, I just caught the bug." By the time he turned 6, Mutawassim had decided that he would become a pilot when he grew up. Over the years, this dream grew stronger, but he couldn't find a clear path toward making this life goal come true. At 19, Mutawassim began working as a ramp agent, so he could at least be close to the planes he loved.

This spring, however, his dedication and love for aviation bore fruit as he finally became a Delta Air Lines pilot. "It feels incredibly surreal still," said Mutawassim, who is now 26 and based in New York City. His journey to realizing this dream was far from easy. Mutawassim, who wears glasses, was crushed when his middle school teacher—who was in the United States Air Force—wrongly informed him that perfect vision was a requirement to become a pilot. "When I heard that, I was really defeated," he said. "I didn't really have the ability to fact-check that."

After graduating from high school in 2014, Mutawassim pursued a career in broadcasting while working part-time as a technical director for a few minor league sports teams. Although he enjoyed broadcasting, he explained, it didn't fulfill him the way he knew aviation would. About a year into his studies, in December 2014, Mutawassim decided to drop out. "I didn't want to waste my time or my money on something I wasn't truly invested in," he said. He took a semester off school and got a job as a ramp agent hauling bags for Delta Air Lines. "Next thing you know, it turned into a year and a half of an awesome job," Mutawassim said, revealing that he quickly progressed from agent to supervisor, and later, instructor. "I just absolutely fell in love with the technical aspect of aviation."

"It was physically the hardest job I've ever done," he admitted. "Manual labor is no joke." Although his desire to pursue a career in aviation grew stronger during this time, he didn't have the confidence to make it happen, Mutawassim shared. But in 2016 his life took a turn when he met Ivor Martin, a pilot for Virgin America at the time and now a captain for Alaska Airlines, who became his mentor. Mutawassim struck up a conversation with Martin while riding an employee bus that transported staff from the parking lot to Dallas Love Field Airport and told him about his hope to one day become a pilot.

"Justin, come over to my house. We're going to sit down and talk about it," Martin told him at the time. When they did, the experienced pilot sketched out a path Mutawassim could take to become a pilot. "I set out everything that he had to do, and he followed it to a T," Martin shared, adding that it was difficult to find relatable role models in the industry as a Black person. "I didn't really have anyone to mentor me when I was going through the process. When I was coming up, I didn't see hardly anybody that looked like me." Martin helped Mutawassim prepare for written tests and apply for flight school, and he discussed the financial aspect of it with Mutawassim's parents and urged his mother to co-sign a loan so her son could pay for the degree.

Mutawassim breezed through the curriculum at ATP Flight School in Dallas and was able to complete the necessary licenses in 11 months. He earned the 1,500 hours of flight time required to become a commercial pilot by working as a flight instructor and was also able to co-pilot some private flights. In 2018, he was hired as a pilot for a regional airline, Republic Airways, where he worked for three years. Last year, Mutawassim moved to the start-up airline Breeze Airways and spent six months as a pilot there. In spring 2022, after learning that Delta dropped the college degree requirement for pilots, he eagerly applied for a position and was offered the job.

Mutawassim is now paying Martin's kindness forward by volunteering as a mentor for Professional Pilots of Tomorrow, which offers networking and mentorship opportunities for pilots. "It's been really rewarding for me to start giving back to the community, and educating people about the profession," he said.

Kayla Acevedo had just announced that she was getting a divorce when someone left an unsolicited comment on TikTok predicting what her life would be like as a divorced mom. "Someone made a comment on my page that I was going to regret it because no one wants to date someone with kids," Acevedo, a massage practitioner on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, told TODAY . "I was like, 'Who is this person to assume I'm just waiting around for Mr. Right?'" In response, she came up with a now-viral "Sad Single Mom" video series where she hilariously tackles this stereotype and shows what the life of a happily divorced mom is really like.

"A day in the life of a sad single mom," Acevedo begins in a somber voice in the first video of the series, which she posted in May this year. "First I wake up in my big queen bed without anyone poking me with their frisky eggplant. I make my way to the washroom, where the toilet seat is down, and I have to sit on a seat that's not covered in urine splashes." She goes on to highlight the best parts of being a single parent including the fact that when she walks into the kitchen, there's still coffee in the pot.



"I head to a nice clean fridge where I find a full container of creamer. I then water my plants, and think about buying another one because there’s no one to tell me I have too many," Acevedo says in her video. "It's a sad life, I know. But maybe one day if I'm super lucky, I can have a third adult child to take care of all on my own." In another video from her "Sad Single Mom" series, she describes what it's like to go on vacation as a single mom. "Since I didn't have a man to vacation with, I settled for going with my girlfriends who wanted to do all the same things I did," she says . Here is another gem from the viral series: "I started my morning with a load of laundry—but when I went to move it to the dryer, I realized the dryer was empty. I wish I lived with a man who would keep all his dry laundry in the dryer for a week."

"Today I bought some new throw pillows for the couch, but no one was here to realize these weren't for their sweaty bald head," Acevedo says in another video . "I got some takeout wondering if I'll ever find a man who will tell me that we have food at home that he has no intention of cooking. How will I go on knowing that my leftovers in the fridge are still going to be there tomorrow?" she asks in another video . Acevedo revealed that she and her ex-husband Freddy, with whom she shares her 3-year-old daughter, Atlas, remain good friends and that Freddy even gets a kick out of the videos.

"Listen, being a single mom isn't always easy. It can be difficult of course. But there are some really amazing parts," she said. "There’s this notion that single women are incomplete — and I think that comes from men. I think it really bothers men that we might not need them as much as they think that we do."

Nature documentaries give us a glimpse into the habitats and behaviors of wildlife that we have never seen. These beautiful documentaries are calming and often teach us facts about various species on our planet. In a documentary narrated by David Attenborough, we get to see the courtship between two albatrosses. The new episode of "Frozen Planet II" features two male birds engaging in courtship behavior. Albatrosses are spectacular birds that have the biggest wing span among the species. Their wings can span up to 11 feet, giving them their classic majestic look, according to National Geographic . They use their wings to effortlessly fly over oceans and they sometimes can rest for hours in the air without flapping their wings. These birds are rarely seen on land but when they are sighted, it's a feast for the eyes.

Through the use of "ritualized dances," pairs of these birds develop bonds over a number of years and last for the duration of their entire life, according to Comic Sands . Two male albatrosses were seen bonding with these dances and a clip of this beautiful and rare moment was posted on BBC's YouTube channel. The sub-Antarctic islands become prospective breeding grounds for albatrosses in the spring because of the longer days, according to Metro UK . The episode described the process of albatross mating rituals after a female seabird caught the attention of a male bird. In one scene, a male who was 14 years old and now old enough to choose a mate, performed a complex courtship ritual that included sky-pointing, a double head bob and coordinated wing-spreading.

His attempts to woo the female, however, were unsuccessful as another male flew in, followed by a number of others. They all started flexing their own wings to see whose was broader because, as David points out, the wider the span, the more appealing they will look. The female albatross became flummoxed by all the attention and took off into the sky. However, the young albatross found a new companion in another male bird that swooped in for his attention.

David said in his narration, "This could still be the one with whom he will share the rest of his life," as albatrosses sometimes have the same partner for over 50 years. Due to the fact that there are currently three times as many male albatrosses as females, the biologist noted that same-sex relationships are becoming "increasingly common" among albatrosses.

People were completely delighted to see this queer relationship in the most beautiful seabird on the planet. A user wrote on Twitter , "Didn’t think I’d have tears in my eyes over two gay albatross’s this weekend but here we are." Another said , "those cute little gay albatross’ on #FrozenPlanetII made my Sunday evening. #loveislove even in the world of seabirds." Some people even joked about how seabirds have found love even when they aren't able to. One person wrote , "Pretty pissed off that even gay albatrosses can find a partner for life, and here’s me — 38 and single!" Another commented, "Not gay albatross finding it easier to get a partner than me."

When people grow up they often have regrets about certain things that happened earlier in their life. As we get older, we may realize there are things we wish we could have told our younger selves. Reddit user u/curiouspercy asked fellow Reddit users the question , "What is something you wish you HAD done when you were younger?" following it up with, "I'm just curious. It can be anything. Something you could have done but didn't and wish you had, something you just never did because you never thought of it at the time, anything. Leave a response below!"

On the Reddit thread , people shared several relatable things that many of us may wish we had done when we were younger. Here are 10 of the responses.

1. The eternal question of money

Image Source: Reddit

This would definitely be a lot of people's answer if you asked them what they would have done. Most people would definitely wish that they had saved money.

via GIPHY

2. This answer feels like a warm hug

Mental health is often a rarity, and resources and awareness pertinent to one's mental health are only now accessible. User TheRealGongoozler shares facts when they say it is exhausting to deal with mental health later in one's life.

Image Source: Reddit

via GIPHY

3. Go on that dream holiday

Oh! Everyone wishes they'd have utilized their vacation days properly! Thankfully, at least one good thing to come out of the pandemic was that it explained toxic work culture to many people.

Image Source: Reddit

via GIPHY

4. Technologically challenged

This senior expressed difficulty with learning computers at their age.

Image Source: Reddit

via GIPHY

5. The pressure of coming out

There's a lot of pressure associated with coming out, especially in high school with kids being extreme bullies. One would definitely empathize with u/GeebusNZ when they say this!

Image Source: Reddit

via GIPHY

6. The urge to just pack a bag

Image Source: Reddit

via GIPHY

7. Another warm-hug response

u/drunken_monkey summarizes most of our feelings about holding on to anger against the world. It is definitely a weight lifted off when we let go of that anger.

Image Source: Reddit

via GIPHY

8. The workaholic

Image Source: Reddit

Don't all of us wish we had logged off and not missed out on an important event? Progressing at work and shaping your career is wonderful, but we should know how to strike the perfect work-life balance.

via GIPHY

9. Self-love is everything

Many users will agree that we've all been in places where we should have cut ourselves slack, been more forgiving and loved ourselves a bit more. u/Nailz30, we all agree with you.

Image Source: Reddit

via GIPHY

10. The ex-husband

This woman wishes she had stood up for herself when her husband humiliated her on her WEDDING DAY!

Image Source: Reddit

via GIPHY