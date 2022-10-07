ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks out vs. Commanders

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07G5f8_0iQQSzNs00

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host Washington Commanders.

Burks did not participate in practice this week after sustaining a toe injury during the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

Burks, 22, has 10 catches for 129 yards in four games (two starts) this season for the Titans (2-2). He was selected by Tennessee with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arkansas.

With Burks sidelined, the Titans will look to fellow wide receivers Robert Woods, Kyle Philips, Cody Hollister and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to contribute versus the Commanders (1-3).

Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and linebackers Bud Dupree (hip), Zach Cunningham (elbow), Ola Adeniyi (neck) and Joe Jones (knee) also have been ruled out against Washington.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Washington, DC
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Seahawks#Cowboys#Washington Commanders#American Football#Field Level Media#Qb Dolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy