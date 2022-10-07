Read full article on original website
Netflix Unveils Official ‘Wednesday’ Trailer (and There's a Surprise Appearance from This Former Wednesday Actress)
The Addams Family are hitting our screens yet again in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday, which follows the life of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) hilariously cynical teenage daughter, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega), as she navigates life at her high school, Nevermore Academy. And now, we finally have the official trailer for the spooky new series.
‘Virgin River’ Shares Revealing Photo of Jack & Mel: ‘What’s Going on Here?’
Virgin River just shared a glimpse of what’s to come in season 5, and it’s leaving us with more questions than answers. Last week, the show’s official Instagram account posted a behind-the-scenes photo, featuring a candid moment between Alexandra Breckenridge (Melinda “Mel” Monroe) and Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan).
Cottonwood, Ananey Partner on ‘Fairy Express,’ Commissioned by Nick Jr. Israel (EXCLUSIVE)
Federation Studios’ Cottonwood Media, a class act on the European animation scene, has pacted with top Israeli production house Ananey Studios, a Paramount company, to co-produce together “Fairy Express,” a new CGI animated series. Federation Kids & Family has acquires worldwide distribution rights to “Fairy Express,” which it will introduce to buyers at Cannes Mipcom trade fair, which begins this weekend with a two-day MipJunior forum. Commissioned by Nick Jr. Israel, the 52-episode “Fairy Express” targets 4-6 year olds and is tellingly upbeat at a time that markets are looking for more feel good shows. In it, three entrepreneurial fairies – Charm, Pixie...
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced.The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.The statement said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday October 11 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David,...
People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors
"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
Entertainment industry mourns the death of ‘icon’ Dame Angela Lansbury
Heavyweights from across the film, television and live theatre industries have remembered Dame Angela Lansbury as “one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars” and a “Broadway and West End icon” following her death.The Irish-British and American actress, best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, died “peacefully” in her sleep aged 96, her family said on Tuesday.Catherine Zeta-Jones, Elaine Paige, Josh Gad and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among those sharing memories of encounters with the renowned actress. View this post on...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristin Chenoweth and more remember Angela Lansbury
The actress died on Tuesday at the age of 96.
