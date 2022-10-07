ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington State guard Grant Stephens to miss first half against Oregon State after Pac-12 upholds targeting penalty

PULLMAN – Washington State appealed a targeting penalty that went against starting right guard Grant Stephens in the second half of the Cougars’ game last weekend at USC. But Pac-12 officials upheld the call. By rule, Stephens will be sidelined for the first half of WSU’s next game, a conference matchup with Oregon State on Saturday.
