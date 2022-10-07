Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production
PULLMAN – Last year, Washington State’s defense distinguished itself for forcing turnovers. The Cougars totaled 29 takeaways, finishing tied for fifth in the nation in that category. But the Cougars haven’t sustained that level of production this season. At the midway point of its season, WSU is on...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State guard Grant Stephens to miss first half against Oregon State after Pac-12 upholds targeting penalty
PULLMAN – Washington State appealed a targeting penalty that went against starting right guard Grant Stephens in the second half of the Cougars’ game last weekend at USC. But Pac-12 officials upheld the call. By rule, Stephens will be sidelined for the first half of WSU’s next game, a conference matchup with Oregon State on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State receiver Renard Bell, running back Nakia Watson sidelined indefinitely with injuries
PULLMAN – Washington State receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson will be sidelined indefinitely due to injuries sustained last weekend, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told local media members Monday. Dickert expects Bell and Watson to return to WSU’s lineup “at some point, but it won’t be until...
KHQ Right Now
Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University from Clarkston killed in wrong-way crash
CLARKSTON, Wash. - Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University, who were both from Clarkston, were killed in New River, Arizona following a four-vehicle wrong-crash crash on I-17 early Monday morning. A third student, from Hawaii, was also killed. "It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share...
KHQ Right Now
The Church of Scientology, Uplifting, Inspiring and Changing the World
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new interactive timeline on the Scientology website provides a glimpse into why so many people count on the Church of Scientology for help in Los Angeles and around the world. From the 101 to Sunset Boulevard and all over...
KHQ Right Now
4 sent to hospital after U of I fraternity structure collapse
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho making headlines again Tuesday - this time it’s Greek row. Saturday night, a structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau members collapsed, injuring four people. Two were life-flighted to area hospitals, according to Moscow Fire. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson says two women...
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
