Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. According to WLBT, the incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near state Highway 1 and U.S. Highway 82. “Several people were injured by gunshots, including...
WVNews
Bridge repairs on Corridor H in Randolph County, West Virginia, about 80% complete
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A project to reconstruct the Corridor H (U.S. 219 & U.S. 48) Pearcy Bridge system on Corridor H is 80% complete, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The section of Corridor H between Elkins and Kerens has been totally closed since last...
