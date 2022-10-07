ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A project to reconstruct the Corridor H (U.S. 219 & U.S. 48) Pearcy Bridge system on Corridor H is 80% complete, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The section of Corridor H between Elkins and Kerens has been totally closed since last...

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO