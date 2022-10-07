As co-founder and lead vocalist of Hot Rize, Tim O’Brien served as a bridge between the traditional sounds of the hill country and the modern styles of bluegrass in the 1980s. Since the band’s breakup, O’Brien has continued to expand the music’s borders as a soloist, a duo partner with his sister Mollie, and with his band, the O’Boys. O’Brien’s songs have additionally been recorded by Kathy Mattea, the Seldom Scene, New Grass Revival, and the Johnson Mountain Boys. The guitarist’s deft picking has set a standard for the instrument’s role in bluegrass.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO