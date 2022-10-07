ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
nippertown.com

LIVE: Super 400 with Sean Matthew Whiteford and Chris Carey, performing the music of Led Zeppelin @ Cohoes Music Hall, 10/08/2022

COHOES – Super 400 blew the roof off the venerable Cohoes Music Hall Saturday night with two dynamite sets of music made popular by rock behemoths Led Zeppelin. The veteran Troy band, comprising Kenny Hohman (guitar, vocals), Lori Friday (bass, vocals), and Joe Daley (drums), was augmented on this occasion by lead vocalist Sean Matthew Whiteford and Chris Carey on keyboards and harmonica.
COHOES, NY
nippertown.com

Chris Smither / Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius

As co-founder and lead vocalist of Hot Rize, Tim O’Brien served as a bridge between the traditional sounds of the hill country and the modern styles of bluegrass in the 1980s. Since the band’s breakup, O’Brien has continued to expand the music’s borders as a soloist, a duo partner with his sister Mollie, and with his band, the O’Boys. O’Brien’s songs have additionally been recorded by Kathy Mattea, the Seldom Scene, New Grass Revival, and the Johnson Mountain Boys. The guitarist’s deft picking has set a standard for the instrument’s role in bluegrass.
MUSIC
nippertown.com

Billy Bragg / Alice Phoebe Lou

Please visit our Health & Safety Guide for more information regarding Masks & Vaccination requirements: https://www.troymusichall.org/…/health-and-safety…/. It was thirty-seven years ago when the Saturday boy from Essex became the UK’s foremost political singer-songwriter. He released his first record, Life’s a Riot with Spy Vs Spy, bashed out on a punk rock electric guitar. It charted at number 30. Billy Bragg had arrived. He’d ‘risen from obscurity to semi-obscurity.’
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix

Comments / 0

Community Policy