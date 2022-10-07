Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States. My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
New ‘Wordle-Like Game’ About New York Housing Shocking Nation
A new online game about the New York housing market is sweeping the nation and leaving out-of-towners shocked. NBC 4 New York called "Lord of the Rent" a new "World-like" game. This online game tests how much you know about real estate in New York. New Wordle-Like Game Is About...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
This Forbidden Haunted Underground New York Cave Is a Halloween Must
Experience a hair-raising tour underground, walking through forbidden New York caves with only a lantern to guide the way....if you dare. The Haunted Cave Lantern Tour along the Erie Canal is back for 2022. The eerie guided tour leads you along the dark waters of the Erie Canal, telling folklore, tales, and creepy stories as you enter the forbidden tunnels and caves under Lockport, New York where it's 55 degrees year-round. You'll walk by stalactites, flowstones, various geological formations, and artifacts left behind by those who built the tunnel in the early days of the Erie Canal.
This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving
Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. “This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
3 New York Cities Make The List Of 2022 Best Foodie Cities In America
If you need another reason why New York State is the best when it comes to food, here is your reasoning on a big dinner platter. WalletHub has just named 3 New York cities part of the best Foodie cities in America. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best...
I paid $168 for a 10-hour Amtrak business-class ride from New York City to Niagara Falls. It wasn't worth it.
Insider's reporter paid $100 extra for a business-class ticket on Amtrak and thought the larger seat and free drink weren't worth the higher price.
Country Star Brings Back Christmas Tour; 2 Shows Set For New York
Brett Eldredge is keeping one holiday tradition alive with the revival of his Glow Live Tour. Though it only has a short run, it's a night of Christmas fun for two-months at every venue he brings his lineup to. His tradition started back in 2016 following the successful launch of...
Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0