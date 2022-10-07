ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, NY

Big Frog 104

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
Big Frog 104

This Forbidden Haunted Underground New York Cave Is a Halloween Must

Experience a hair-raising tour underground, walking through forbidden New York caves with only a lantern to guide the way....if you dare. The Haunted Cave Lantern Tour along the Erie Canal is back for 2022. The eerie guided tour leads you along the dark waters of the Erie Canal, telling folklore, tales, and creepy stories as you enter the forbidden tunnels and caves under Lockport, New York where it's 55 degrees year-round. You'll walk by stalactites, flowstones, various geological formations, and artifacts left behind by those who built the tunnel in the early days of the Erie Canal.
LOCKPORT, NY
Big Frog 104

This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving

Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. “This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
LEWISTON, NY
Big Frog 104

