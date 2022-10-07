ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Netflix Unveils Official ‘Wednesday’ Trailer (and There's a Surprise Appearance from This Former Wednesday Actress)

The Addams Family are hitting our screens yet again in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday, which follows the life of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) hilariously cynical teenage daughter, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega), as she navigates life at her high school, Nevermore Academy. And now, we finally have the official trailer for the spooky new series.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Mila Kunis Sets the Record Straight About Her ‘That ’70s Show’ Audition: ‘I Did Lie’

Mila Kunis has been a part of Hollywood ever since she was just a little kid, nabbing bit parts on shows like 7th Heaven and in movies like Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves back in the ’90s. However, one of her big breaks was when she secured the role of Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show in 1998, when she was a mere 14 years old. And while rumors have circulated for years about how Kunis got the part, she is finally here to set the record straight.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lacey Chabert
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Chord Overstreet
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Rachel Mcadams
purewow.com

Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Surprising Nickname She Used for the Late Queen Elizabeth

There are all kinds of nicknames within the royal family, but when it came to the late Queen Elizabeth, she might have been the reigning champ of pet names. From Cabbage to Gan-Gan, the monarch had all sorts of monikers, and of course, we can't forget the one bestowed upon her by her parents—Lilibet—which is now the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Laneige’s Celeb-Favorite Lip Mask Is on Sale During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The hydrating overnight lip mask has more than 15,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating at Amazon, to complement stamps of approval from a wide range of celebs. We’re talking Brooke Shields, Gemma Chan, Kendall Jenner, Iman, Zoe Saldaña, Nina Dobrev, the list goes on and on. So what makes it appeal to so many different folks?
MAKEUP
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: From being abandoned by her mates to being 'blown away with love': Girl, 9, is given a trip to Dreamworld by Domino's after her friends couldn't come to her birthday

A young girl and her family have been gifted a trip to Dreamworld by Domino's after her friends couldn't come to her ninth birthday party. Mum Lauren O'Rourke, from Coolum, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, arranged a day of activities for daughter, Skylah, followed by a sleepover, on September 24. But...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Christmas#Mean Girls#Film Star#Sierra Belmont
purewow.com

Reese Witherspoon Says She Doesn't See the Resemblance Between Herself & Her Daughter

There’s only one person who doesn’t see the resemblance between Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava—and that person is Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show actress, 46, appeared on a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna to promote her all-new children’s book, Busy Betty. Witherspoon also revealed that she doesn’t see the resemblance between herself and her 23-year-old daughter.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors

"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
NETFLIX
purewow.com

The Time Has Come: King Charles III’s Coronation Date Has Been Set

Hear ye, hear ye. The official date for King Charles’s coronation has finally been confirmed. Today, Buckingham Palace released an official statement about the king’s crowning ceremony, confirming the event will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The huge celebration will be held at Westminster Abbey in London—also the same location his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned as the Queen of England.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy