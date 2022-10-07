ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware City, DE

Delaware LIVE News

I-95 southbound to close as project nears completion

I-95 southbound through Wilmington will be closed from Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m., the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Motorists coming from Pennsylvania will be directed to use I-495 Southbound. Local traffic entering I-95 SB will be detoured off at Exit 8 (US 202) and directed back to I-95 southbound via ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
NEW CASTLE, DE
nccpdnews.com

TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES DEPARTMENTAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) A 7-year veteran of the New Castle County Division of Police was transported to Christiana Medical Center following a motor vehicle collision in Newark. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 5:00 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEWARK, DE
WHYY

Delco Court temporarily stopping closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is temporarily halting the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Visiting Judge Robert Shenkin, who comes from Chester County, granted the nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County a preliminary injunction Tuesday in its petition against Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delco, and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Caroline Co. house fire under investigation

HENDERSON, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned house early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department responded to 27266 Mud Mill Road in Caroline County for a reported structure fire. The blaze was placed under control in approximately 45 minutes.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter

An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down

DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Investigating Reported Shooting In New Castle Monday

Police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday evening at a New Castle motel. Just after 10:00 Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police along with New Castle County Paramedics, Trooper 4, and Holloway Terrace Fire Company were called to the SuperLodge, located at 1213 West Avenue, for reports of a shooting.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Update Fatal Pedestrian Accident That Closed Route 1 In New Castle

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle County Police officer injured in Bear-area crash

A New Castle County Police officer was hospitalized in a crash near Bear Tuesday afternoon. Police said an unidentified trooper was travelling north along Salem Church Road north of Route 40 at about 5 p.m. on October 11, 2022, when a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit the marked police vehicle.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Wilmington, Delaware

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Wilmington for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Wilmington. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Elsmere Town Council to take up controversial rezoning ordinance

When a notice showed up at the door of an Elsmere residence about Ordinance 666, the homeowner thought with that number it had to be a joke. No one is laughing about it now. The ordinance came up at the Elsmere Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. It would expand mixed use development into a mostly residential stretch off of the town's Kirkwood Highway commercial corridor.
ELSMERE, DE

