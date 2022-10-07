Read full article on original website
Related
I-95 southbound to close as project nears completion
I-95 southbound through Wilmington will be closed from Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m., the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Motorists coming from Pennsylvania will be directed to use I-495 Southbound. Local traffic entering I-95 SB will be detoured off at Exit 8 (US 202) and directed back to I-95 southbound via ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
wjbr.com
UPDATE: Confirmed Remedial Action Plan to the Abandoned NVF Building in Wilmington
This is a still-developing story and simply describes the information that is available online. For more information I recommend contacting the DNREC or the city council. To read the original article please scroll down…. UPDATE: Patrick Boettcher of the DNREC responded to my email inquiring more information about the project.
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES DEPARTMENTAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) A 7-year veteran of the New Castle County Division of Police was transported to Christiana Medical Center following a motor vehicle collision in Newark. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 5:00 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Lisa Flade. Flade was last seen on September 30, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Flade have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Flade is described as a...
Delco Court temporarily stopping closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is temporarily halting the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Visiting Judge Robert Shenkin, who comes from Chester County, granted the nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County a preliminary injunction Tuesday in its petition against Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delco, and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Councilwoman challenges Fire Department, calls for professional recruiter and new accreditation
Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby's public safety reform package has turned its attention to the Wilmington Fire Department. Darby introduced an ordinance at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting that would call on the Mayor to create a mid-level officer position focused on recruiting. Darby's ordinance comes a month after...
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. house fire under investigation
HENDERSON, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned house early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department responded to 27266 Mud Mill Road in Caroline County for a reported structure fire. The blaze was placed under control in approximately 45 minutes.
WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
WBOC
Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down
DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Reported Shooting In New Castle Monday
Police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday evening at a New Castle motel. Just after 10:00 Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police along with New Castle County Paramedics, Trooper 4, and Holloway Terrace Fire Company were called to the SuperLodge, located at 1213 West Avenue, for reports of a shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update Fatal Pedestrian Accident That Closed Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County Police officer injured in Bear-area crash
A New Castle County Police officer was hospitalized in a crash near Bear Tuesday afternoon. Police said an unidentified trooper was travelling north along Salem Church Road north of Route 40 at about 5 p.m. on October 11, 2022, when a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit the marked police vehicle.
William Penn among 22 schools with elevated levels of lead in water
The bad news: Colonial School District expects to pay at least $350,000 to repair a water main suspected of bringing lead into its buildings. The good news: None of the water is reaching students or workers. As soon as Colonial was notified, school fountains were turned off, while sinks and toilets are allowed to run, because lead is not absorbed ... Read More
Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania
Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Wilmington, Delaware
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Wilmington for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Wilmington. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WDEL 1150AM
Elsmere Town Council to take up controversial rezoning ordinance
When a notice showed up at the door of an Elsmere residence about Ordinance 666, the homeowner thought with that number it had to be a joke. No one is laughing about it now. The ordinance came up at the Elsmere Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. It would expand mixed use development into a mostly residential stretch off of the town's Kirkwood Highway commercial corridor.
Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Salem County
PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) – A deadly crash in Salem County, New Jersey. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Landis Avenue in Pittsgrove.No additional details are available.New Jersey state police are investigating.
Jersey Shore town closes beaches over problems caused by Hurricane Ian
A Cape May County, New Jersey, borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Comments / 0