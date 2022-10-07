DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO