grmag.com
Museum event celebrates variety of cultures
The Grand Rapids Public Museum welcomes visitors to experience a variety of traditions at a Cultural Heritage Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The annual fall celebration features performances, presentations and food from around the globe. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate the cultural diversity of West Michigan, take in a...
grmag.com
Native American culture celebrated at Museum
Anishinaabe Culture Day kicks off at Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St NW, on Wednesday Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a special, one-day celebration for visiting school groups to learn about the history and culture of the Anishinaabe in West Michigan. The Anishinaabe are a...
grmag.com
City lights up for MBC awareness
Grand Rapids has joined a national campaign to bring awareness to the devastation caused by metastatic breast cancer. On Oct. 13, more than 200 landmarks across all the U.S., in all 50 states – and some in Canada and Ireland, too – will glow teal, green and pink, as part of the #LightUpMBC campaign.
grmag.com
Not the actual Roadshow, but…
Have something of value you’d like to get appraised?. Muskegon Art Museum, 296 W. Webster Ave, in Muskegon, will host an appraisal fair, Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Muskegon Museum of Art Appraisal Fair provides curious antique owners an opportunity to seek advice from...
grmag.com
Annual ‘Restaurant Week’ returns November 4
Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is cooking up what may prove to be one of the most popular culinary events of the year, Nov. 4-12. After two years offering a standard menu format, Experience Grand Rapids announces the return of specialty menus, along with event features like digital check-ins, incentive offers and free gifts.
grmag.com
Disney on Ice set to Dazzle GR
Advanced tickets are now available for the 2023 Disney On Ice tour, “Let’s Celebrate’” featuring 14 classic and modern Disney stories in one production. The long-running show featuring familiar Disney characters on skates returns to Grand Rapids Feb. 2-5, 2023. In this new show, the legacy...
grmag.com
A new flavor of pizza
East Grand Rapids is home to a new Mediterranean style pizza – a flavor the townspeople have not yet tasted. “We are so excited to bring a new taste to the (East Grand Rapids) community”, said owner Guney Tosun. “There is nothing like bringing people together with the taste of food and the response we have gotten has been incredible. We are so happy to be here and can’t wait to grow with Grand Rapids.”
grmag.com
Fallen firefighters to be honored with parade
A parade to honor fallen firefighters will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 12 in downtown Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Annual Silent Night Memorial Service and Parade, now in its 22nd year, will begin on the Ottawa Ave. on the east side of Calder Plaza, located at 300 Monroe Ave. NW. Line-up is at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 7 p.m., with the parade to follow at approximately 8 p.m.
grmag.com
Kentwood PD to host Drug Take Back Day
Law enforcement agencies across the nation partner with the DEA to host a Drug Take Back Day every October as part of ongoing efforts to combat prescription drug misuse and overdose deaths. The Kentwood Police Department will again host a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part...
