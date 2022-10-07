East Grand Rapids is home to a new Mediterranean style pizza – a flavor the townspeople have not yet tasted. “We are so excited to bring a new taste to the (East Grand Rapids) community”, said owner Guney Tosun. “There is nothing like bringing people together with the taste of food and the response we have gotten has been incredible. We are so happy to be here and can’t wait to grow with Grand Rapids.”

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO