O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week
The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
KSLTV
Getting inspired for Halloween with Casey Scott at Pib’s Exchange in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time to start thinking about this year’s Halloween costumes, and Casey Scott was at Pib’s Exchange in Salt Lake City to get some inspiration. In Utah, the most popular pop-culture costume is Top Gun, following the recent release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” while the most popular traditional costume is a ghost.
KSLTV
Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19
SANDY, Utah — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. “The longer I have it, the worse it’s getting,” she said. It’s been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them,...
KSLTV
RSV spikes in Utah kids, could signal bad cold season
SALT LAKE CITY — RSV is already starting to make the rounds in Utah kids this season, with cases and hospitalizations on the rise, according to Primary Children’s Hospital. One doctor said RSV “wants to wreak some havoc on our community.”. The Intermountain Healthcare GermWatch shows RSV...
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
kslnewsradio.com
Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution
SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man is searching for the authors of a message in a bottle he found in the Caribbean and he needs your help. “I feel like it gives me a window into other people’s lives that i would never have any other way,” message in a bottle hunter Clint […]
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
KSLTV
SLC PD and Mayor Mendenhall release update on ‘Crime Control Plan’
SALT LAKE CITY — Two years ago, crime in Salt Lake City was surging, and the police chief and mayor launched a crime control plan to combat the greatest problems, including violent crime. On Monday, they released new, encouraging crime statistics. While overall crime and violent crime are down,...
Mrs. Backer’s: A sweet — and flowery — Salt Lake institution
Mrs. Backer’s has sold the same pastries from the same location in Salt Lake City since 1941. It’s been at 434 E. South Temple for so long the building is on the national register of historic places. It has filled order for movie stars and governors and Jazz players and Latter-day Saint church leaders.
ksl.com
Utah man delivers thousands of 'heart rocks' to Uvalde
LEHI — A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give to...
University of Utah Health scientists unlock window into autism
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In a groundbreaking research study, scientists from University of Utah Health may have opened a window into autism. By bioengineering the “brain-like organoids”, Dr. Alex Scheglovitov, an assistant professor of neurobiology at U of U Health, and his team were able to investigate the effects of energetic abnormalities associated […]
KSLTV
Remains of recently identified WWII soldier buried in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah — The remains of Utah native Sgt. Elvin L. Phillips were buried in Bluffdale Tuesday more than 79 years after he died in a bombing mission in Romania during World War II. Phillips was 23 years old when his B-24 Liberator airplane crashed in Ploiesti, north of...
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
KSLTV
Working out with Casey Scott at Pivot Fitness in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah — Sometimes you need that extra boost to get back in the swing of things when it comes to exercising, so our Casey Scott checked out one option in Kaysville — Pivot Fitness.
KSLTV
Could upside-down dental records tie ’83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO, Utah — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of...
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
FOX Reno
Girls turned away from dance over dress code wear same dresses to 'Homecoming 2.0'
Dozens of Utah high school girls who were not allowed into their homecoming dance because of dress code violations in September got a second chance to dance on Oct. 8. The American Leadership Academy's homecoming dance on Sept. 24 made headlines after students reported multiple girls were either not allowed into, or were kicked out of, the charter school's homecoming dance over various dress code violations.
