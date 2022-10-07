Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Man Killed In Double Shooting Sunday
Wilmington Police have identified the 27-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the 300 block of North Harrison Street as Frank Carter. Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:11 p.m. in the 300 block of North Harrison Street. Police located a...
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Reported Shooting In New Castle Monday
Police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday evening at a New Castle motel. Just after 10:00 Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police along with New Castle County Paramedics, Trooper 4, and Holloway Terrace Fire Company were called to the SuperLodge, located at 1213 West Avenue, for reports of a shooting.
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES DEPARTMENTAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) A 7-year veteran of the New Castle County Division of Police was transported to Christiana Medical Center following a motor vehicle collision in Newark. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 5:00 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating New Castle Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar early Friday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Police search for suspect in South Philadelphia double shooting
South Philly Shooting: Arriving officers were notified that two shooting victims had been taken by a civilian vehicle to Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
fox29.com
Man stabbed at Bertucci's restaurant in Delaware County, suspect in custody, police say
DELAWARE COUNY - Police are on the scene of a stabbing incident at a popular Italian-American restaurant chain in Delaware County. A man was reportedly stabbed at the Bertucci's on West Lancaster Avenue in Radnor Township Tuesday morning. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not...
WMDT.com
DSP investigating armed robbery of Felton convenience store
FELTON, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Felton. At around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop for a reported armed robbery. It was determined through further investigation that an unknown male suspect armed with a weapon walked into the store and approached the 36-year-old cashier, demanding money. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled on foot.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Lisa Flade. Flade was last seen on September 30, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Flade have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Flade is described as a...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County Police officer injured in Bear-area crash
A New Castle County Police officer was hospitalized in a crash near Bear Tuesday afternoon. Police said an unidentified trooper was travelling north along Salem Church Road north of Route 40 at about 5 p.m. on October 11, 2022, when a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit the marked police vehicle.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
firststateupdate.com
Rider In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Newark
At approximately 1:06 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark were dispatched to the 1200 block of Casho Mill Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured. Upon the arrival of the Paramedics, an approximately 60-year-old male was found...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot at Dover pizza restaurant
A shooting at a Dover restaurant Sunday afternoon left a man injured and caused customers to scatter. According to Dover Police, a man was shot in his upper body while he was inside Roma Pizza Sunday at about 4:41 p.m. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said that...
Bullet hole found in window of elementary school
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a bullet hole was discovered in a window of an elementary school in Montour County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 8:40 a.m. troopers responded to Liberty Valley Elementary School in Valley Township. PSP states a bullet hole was found […]
NBC Philadelphia
3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze
Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 59-year-old man has been charged after shooting at multiple Philadelphia police officers last Friday. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Keith Blount with five counts of attempted murder and other related offenses in the incident. Officials say Blount allegedly jumped out of a car before firing at officers unprovoked near the 3300 block of North 10th Street on Oct. 7. He was eventually shot by police, suffering a graze wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover. No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. Sources say Blount is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon outside a FedEx Facility near Philadelphia International Airport. Sources also tell CBS3 that the shooting outside the FedEx facility in Tinicum Township was a fight between workers, and the suspect waited for the victim in the parking lot.A 51-year-old man was shot in the face and killedThe deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility is being investigated by Tinicum Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.An investigation is also underway in Philadelphia.
WLWT 5
West Chester neighbors relive moments they heard gunshots, learned 4 members of a family were killed
HAMILTON, Ohio — West Chester residents testified on Tuesday about the moments they heard gunshots in the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on April 29, 2019. That's the night four members of one family had been killed. The victims were identified as Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58. They were shot a total of 16 times.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway approaching exit # 156 in New Castle. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking southbound on South Dupont Highway and began crossing the roadway directly in the path of the Camry. As a result, the Toyota struck the pedestrian on the highway. The subject was then struck by a second vehicle, a black 2013 Cadillac XTS, which had been traveling northbound behind the Camry.
