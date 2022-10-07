Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
sbadamsthetower.com
Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Review
After a long wait, Come Home The Kids Miss You made its public debut online and on tour. Infamous rapper, Jackman Harlow, born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky is adored by many. As all twenty-six venues in different cities around the U.S. and Canada were sold out, Harlow has grown more and more famous over the years. I was fortunate enough to see Harlow in Chicago on October 1, 2022.
Kevin Hart bringing his comedy tour 'Reality Check' to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stand-up comedian, A-list movie star and vegan-restaurant owner Kevin Hart will be bringing his highly anticipated comedy tour 'Reality Check' to Louisville. Hart kicked off the second leg of his global tour earlier this month. The tour has 70 dates with one of the stops being...
foodanddine.com
Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)
Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
WHAS 11
Halloween Revisited: Cinemark plans marathon of horror classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horror movie lovers who have followed the Halloween franchise over the years will have an opportunity to revisit the film franchise in theaters. Cinemark theaters will host a multi-day event called “Halloween Revisited.” It will give fans a chance to experience the scares and screams of select Halloween films for $5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Get a little bit of everything at 'The Taste of Louisville'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two years hiatus, Taste of Louisville is celebrating 48 years of some of the best food and drinks in the industry. 30 restaurants will be line up inside the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a their website. Guest can expect...
RELATED PEOPLE
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
Michiganders Explore Abandoned Witch’s Castle…But There’s More
It's called a 'Witch's Castle' by locals thanks to an old urban legend. Supposedly, a coven of witches resided in this former structure; this didn't set well with the town residents, so a group went out to the woods and burned the house down. Ever since, the ruins were called the 'Witch's Castle'.
foodanddine.com
Blue Bay Sushi & Seafood opens on Poplar Level Road
At Louisville Business First, Michael L. Jones finds that the former owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet have opened Blue Bay Seafood & Sushi, a new restaurant in South Louisville at 4322 Poplar Level Road, which previously housed Ville Chicken. Kevin and JoJo Dong were the owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet,...
Louisville's LGBTQ community celebrates inclusivity with 'Halloqueen' festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s October and many are gearing up for their favorite fall activities including Halloween. Drag Queen Story Time kicked off its Halloween celebrations Saturday with “Halloqueen” fest. The street fair celebrates the LGBTQ community with family-friendly entertainment featuring more than 100 vendors, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches Tree
The witch's tree is on the corner of 6th and Park Street in Old Louisville, Kentucky. Identified by the look of the trunk, knotted and tangled. The tree also is covered with trinkets that locals and visitors have placed to show respect to the vengeful witches.
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
WLKY.com
NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming wraps up after final day of annual festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming wrapped up on Sunday after hosting hundreds of thousands of guests for the annual fall festival. The festival's four Booth Days went from Thursday to Sunday in New Albany. It featured vendors, fall food favorites, live music and games. it's an annual tradition for...
wdrb.com
Louisville Great Chili Cook-off held in Nulu for annual culinary competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual city-wide chili contest was held in Nulu on Sunday. Restaurants, culinary professionals and amateur cooks showed off their chili creation at the Louisville Great Chili Cook-off. The free event, which has been held since 1989 to raise money for charities, was attended by hundreds of people.
Comments / 0