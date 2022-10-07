ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

sbadamsthetower.com

Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Review

After a long wait, Come Home The Kids Miss You made its public debut online and on tour. Infamous rapper, Jackman Harlow, born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky is adored by many. As all twenty-six venues in different cities around the U.S. and Canada were sold out, Harlow has grown more and more famous over the years. I was fortunate enough to see Harlow in Chicago on October 1, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)

Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Halloween Revisited: Cinemark plans marathon of horror classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horror movie lovers who have followed the Halloween franchise over the years will have an opportunity to revisit the film franchise in theaters. Cinemark theaters will host a multi-day event called “Halloween Revisited.” It will give fans a chance to experience the scares and screams of select Halloween films for $5.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Blue Bay Sushi & Seafood opens on Poplar Level Road

At Louisville Business First, Michael L. Jones finds that the former owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet have opened Blue Bay Seafood & Sushi, a new restaurant in South Louisville at 4322 Poplar Level Road, which previously housed Ville Chicken. Kevin and JoJo Dong were the owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sara B

The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches Tree

The witch's tree is on the corner of 6th and Park Street in Old Louisville, Kentucky. Identified by the look of the trunk, knotted and tangled. The tree also is covered with trinkets that locals and visitors have placed to show respect to the vengeful witches.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wildcats Today

Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming wraps up after final day of annual festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming wrapped up on Sunday after hosting hundreds of thousands of guests for the annual fall festival. The festival's four Booth Days went from Thursday to Sunday in New Albany. It featured vendors, fall food favorites, live music and games. it's an annual tradition for...
NEW ALBANY, IN

