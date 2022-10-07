Bitcoin drops below $20,000, and Binance blockchain hit by $570 million hack: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Google selects Coinbase to take cloud payments with cryptocurrencies and will use its custody tool
Google will start allowing a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with digital currencies early next year. In addition, Google said it would explore using Coinbase Prime, a service for storing and trading cryptocurrencies. Coinbase will move some of its applications to Google's cloud from Amazon Web Services.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Semiconductor stocks tumble on Biden administration's new China curbs
Semiconductor stocks are getting hit in overseas trading after the Biden administration set new limitations on the industry. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
Jim Cramer on markets: The best thing investors can do is wait
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets ahead of the open on Tuesday. Cramer also weighs in on recession warnings from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a strange week – stocks were higher despite three straight losing sessions – investors have a couple of days to breathe before some big reports roll in. Several big names are on deck for earnings this week, as market watchers look for how inflation is hitting consumers and how the strong dollar is affecting companies' business overseas. PepsiCo's report hits Wednesday morning, while Delta, Walgreens and Domino's arrive Thursday. Four big banks are on the slate for Friday morning: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup all report before the bell. Investors will also get the latest inflation check-in Thursday, when the government releases Consumer Price Index data. Follow live stock market updates here.
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
Treasury fines crypto company $29.3 million for violating multiple U.S. sanctions, Bank Secrecy Act
Bittrex agreed to pay $24.3 million to settle civil charges that it conducted 116,421 transactions valued at more than $260 million that violated U.S. sanctions. FinCen, imposed a total civil penalty of $29.3 million, which covers additional violations under the Bank Secrecy Act. The company allowed its services to be...
The software used in bitcoin mining is getting its first big makeover in more than a decade — here's what's changing
Rather than directly accessing the bitcoin protocol, the vast majority of miners today work through an intermediary protocol called Stratum. On Tuesday, a coalition of developers is releasing Stratum V2 under an open-source license for the industry to test. The move could help open bitcoin mining to more participants by...
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks as the market grows increasingly uncertain
Using a market downcycle to accumulate shares of companies with strong fundamentals and prospects can lead to good returns when the market goes up. To that end, keeping an eye on which stocks analysts are recommending can be a good practice. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
It's bad enough mortgage rates are over 7% – now it's harder to qualify for a home loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022: Why Cramer says now is a time for patience in the market
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they are sitting on the sidelines for now as the semiconductor stocks in the Trust are under pressure. They also look ahead to key economic data coming out this week as well as the kickoff of earnings season. Finally, they break down why they are standing by this automaker in their portfolio despite Monday's downgrade from UBS.
Jim Cramer says market rallies will have a ‘short shelf-life’ until the Fed beats inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market rally will be temporary until the economy cools down. Markets have been roiled this year due to skyrocketing inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recession fears. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market...
Stock futures rise slightly ahead of key inflation data, Fed minutes
Stock futures ticked higher Tuesday night as investors awaited the latest inflation numbers and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 44 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each up about 0.2%. The moves came...
Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts
Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies...
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — chip troubles, Apple estimate raises, Disney price target cut
(MRVL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) were hit Monday and are largely under pressure in the premarket. The Club reduced exposure to the sector Monday, trimming QCOM. Gartner says worldwide personal computer shipments down 19.5% in the third quarter over last year. PC market experiences steepest declines in two decades. Hurting chipmakers. PC-makers.
CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for D50X Summit
Dynamic Event to Examine the Trends that Will Disrupt, Enable and Power Growth for the Next Decade. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 11, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the D50X Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, October 20th at 2pm ET. Backed...
Ark's Cathie Wood issues open letter to the Fed, saying it is risking an economic 'bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hard-line stance against inflation because it is looking backward, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the central bank "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust."
Cramer's lightning round: Service Corporation International is a good stock to own
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
