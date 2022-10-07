ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia

By Christopher Dowell
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.

According to the Preston County Communications Center, a plane crash involving a single-engine plane in the area of Route 50 and George Washington Highway was called in at 2:04 p.m.

When crews arrived at the Cheat River Bridge between Fellowsville and Aurora, they located the airplane and were able to get the pilot out of the craft, comm center officials said.

The pilot was transported for treatment, however, no condition has been released at this time; a cause has yet to be determined at this time, according to the comm center.

Officials with the FAA were contacted and will be on the scene of the plane crash by Saturday, comm center officials said.

