Bret Bielema explains why backup QB Art Sitkowski is 'not normal'

Bret Bielema had to rely on backup quarterback Art Sitkowski against Iowa after Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury. He talked about the challenges that came with the change at QB for OC Barry Lunney Jr per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 in DeVito’s absence,...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa hoops star, lands iconic NIL deal

Caitlin Clark has landed an NIL deal with Nike Basketball. In total, Nike has signed five student-athletes to its NIL endorsement deal. Clark, a junior point guard at the University of Iowa, is already a prominent player, racking up numerous accolades. Clark secured the title of B1G Player of the...
Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois OC, updates QB plans if Tommy DeVito misses time

Barry Lunney Jr. had to make an adjustment in the game against Iowa, and the Illinois OC might have to prepare for an absence in Week 7. Tommy DeVito – starting QB for the Illini – went down late in the first quarter in Illinois’ 9-6 win over Iowa. DeVito took a tackle at the line of scrimmage on 2nd-and-18 and suffered an ankle injury.
Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments

Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams

Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
Insane stat puts Iowa's offensive woes into perspective

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a proud defensive team, but that same could not be said on the offensive side of the ball. CBS Sports’ Emily Proud confirmed that 119 FBS wide receivers caught more reception touchdowns than the entire offense of the Hawkeyes through the first 6 games of the season.
Ohio State's toughest game of 2022 season predicted by 247Sports writer

Ohio State fans should not be surprised with this prediction. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer had predictions for every remaining undefeated team that you can view here. Hummer went on to the give each team their toughest remaining opponent, trap game, and chance to win out with how the rest of their schedule is setup.
