Bret Bielema explains why backup QB Art Sitkowski is 'not normal'
Bret Bielema had to rely on backup quarterback Art Sitkowski against Iowa after Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury. He talked about the challenges that came with the change at QB for OC Barry Lunney Jr per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 in DeVito’s absence,...
NFL referee Jerome Boger explains questionable roughing the passer call for hit on Tom Brady
NFL referee Jerome Boger was involved in a bit of controversy on Sunday. Late in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a critical 3rd-down play. That sack stopped a Tampa Bay drive and was going to get the Falcons...
Paul Finebaum lists new No. 1, ranks top 4 CFB teams following Week 6
Paul Finebaum has a new No. 1. The CFB analyst known for his SEC ties placed Ohio State at the top of his rankings on Sunday morning’s weekly appearance on SportsCenter. He spoke about each of his picks in detail. The Buckeyes just continue to roll while the rest...
Tom Brady offers brief insight into controversial roughing the passer call in key moment of win for Tampa Bay
Tom Brady had a short answer when he was asked about a roughing the passer penalty that went his team’s way against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons DE Grady Jarrett was called for the penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Falcons 21-15 on Sunday. Brady finished the game with...
Wisconsin RB reportedly sustained potential long-term injury in win over Northwestern
Wisconsin could be without one of its running back pieces for a while. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, running back Chez Mellusi sustained an injury in the win over Northwestern. Potrykus reported it as an “apparent serious injury” for Mellusi. It appears to be...
Wisconsin QB announces plans to enter transfer portal following Paul Chryst's firing
Wisconsin lost a player to the transfer portal on Sunday. The Badgers lost QB Deacon Hill as he entered his name into the portal. Hill committed to Wisconsin from the 2021 class and was a former 3-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. Hill announced his decision from his Twitter account.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB
Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
Jim Harbaugh reveals fill-in assistant plans for Michigan during Mike Hart's absence
Jim Harbaugh mentioned who will be taking Mike Hart’s place on the Michigan sideline for Week 7. Hart had a medical emergency and had to be carted off the field against Indiana. Fred Jackson used to be the running backs coach at Michigan and was last in the position...
Caitlin Clark, Iowa hoops star, lands iconic NIL deal
Caitlin Clark has landed an NIL deal with Nike Basketball. In total, Nike has signed five student-athletes to its NIL endorsement deal. Clark, a junior point guard at the University of Iowa, is already a prominent player, racking up numerous accolades. Clark secured the title of B1G Player of the...
Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois OC, updates QB plans if Tommy DeVito misses time
Barry Lunney Jr. had to make an adjustment in the game against Iowa, and the Illinois OC might have to prepare for an absence in Week 7. Tommy DeVito – starting QB for the Illini – went down late in the first quarter in Illinois’ 9-6 win over Iowa. DeVito took a tackle at the line of scrimmage on 2nd-and-18 and suffered an ankle injury.
Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments
Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams
Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
Penn State football: 10 reasons the No. 10 Lions have a great shot to upset No. 5 Michigan
Here Penn State is again, 5-0 heading into a top 10 Big Ten showdown as a road underdog. The Lions’ season unraveled at Iowa last October, and this year the team travels to Michigan as a greater longshot, according to the odds and the point spread. According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, the Wolverines have almost a 75% chance of winning.
Insane stat puts Iowa's offensive woes into perspective
The Iowa Hawkeyes are a proud defensive team, but that same could not be said on the offensive side of the ball. CBS Sports’ Emily Proud confirmed that 119 FBS wide receivers caught more reception touchdowns than the entire offense of the Hawkeyes through the first 6 games of the season.
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from Buckeyes' blowout of Michigan State
It was another verse in the same song for Ohio State. The Buckeyes continue to forge on, piling up yards and points on offense, showing solid work defensively. While they have had significant injury losses from virtually the first moments of the season, it hasn’t interfered with their productivity.
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
Should Ohio State be No. 1? Fans react to Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking
The latest AP Poll has been released after the impact of Week 6 of the 2022 season. One of the most surprising moves is Ohio State moving ahead of Alabama, who fell from No. 1 to No 3, but not above Georgia at No. 1. Of the top 5 teams...
The B1G 10: Iowa's offense is broken. Will Kirk Ferentz keep looking to his son for answers?
Every Tuesday morning, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. We need to have a talk about Iowa. Not about longtime beloved coach Kirk Ferentz and if or when it’s time to move on. But about Brian Ferentz, Kirk’s son and Iowa’s beleaguered offensive...
Ohio State's toughest game of 2022 season predicted by 247Sports writer
Ohio State fans should not be surprised with this prediction. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer had predictions for every remaining undefeated team that you can view here. Hummer went on to the give each team their toughest remaining opponent, trap game, and chance to win out with how the rest of their schedule is setup.
