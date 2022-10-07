Read full article on original website
Diane Talton
3d ago
Now that we have a guilty verdict, take him out back. Why keep wasting taxpayers money
wtvy.com
Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth. A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death. Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare. The prosecution...
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, AL (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
Anniston Police Arrest Juvenile for Manslaughter
Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division on October 8 2022, and approximately 5:00 pm Officer and Investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 29th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a male lying on the roadway. While the victim was being transported to NEARMC he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as a B/M Christian D. Toyer, 20, of Anniston. The investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance prior to the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. The Anniston Police Department will not release the name of the suspect due to his age. No Further information is available at this time.
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town
Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
60-year-old inmate found dead in prison dorm at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
A William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate died Sunday night at the western Jefferson County prison. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said he was 60 years old and was serving a life sentence for murder and robbery from a 1986 conviction out of Madison County.
wbrc.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
wbrc.com
Woman allegedly refuses parents to get their children from Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re talking to a neighbor following a scary situation for parents at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Police freed two children from an apartment at the Path Of Tuscaloosa, after officers said the woman inside refused to let their parents come get them. It’s definitely...
wvtm13.com
Parent in Birmingham school carpool line accidentally shot himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A parent in a school carpool line was injured when a gun was fired. The incident happened at Arrington Elementary/Middle School in Birmingham just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Birmingham Police Department said an accidental shooting happened in the carpool line, and the victim suffered a...
California man arrested in Hoover burglary attempt accused in others around nation
A California man is charged in a 2021 burglary attempt after authorities say he tried to break into a Hoover home using a crowbar to shatter the window. Hoover police on Monday announced Diego Hernan Reyes Bahamondes, 35, is charged with second-degree burglary. Lt. Daniel Lowe said Bahamondes is suspected in numerous property crimes nationwide.
recordpatriot.com
US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches. Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the...
Marshall: Joppa man’s murder conviction appeal denied
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall on Friday announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dale Lynn Hopson, 54, of Joppa, for murder. Hopson was convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court on Feb. 26, 2021, for the murder of his wife, Joyce Green Bates.The evidence at trial showed that on April 24, 2016, family members observed Hopson was acting erratically and around 10 p.m. Hopson called 911 to report that he had accidentally shot and killed his wife. Hopson’s behavior was unusual and alerted the suspicions of both first responders and law enforcement. A subsequent...
Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
wvtm13.com
Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Former Brookside chief Mike Jones indicted on charge of impersonating officer
A grand jury indicted Mike Jones, the former police chief in the troubled town of Brookside, on a felony charge of impersonating a peace officer during a traffic stop in Covington County. The charge is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The grand jury...
wtvy.com
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. She was taken from the Tom Brown Housing Authority Village back in 2019. One of the accused, Patrick Stallworth, is in court on two federal kidnapping charges. On day three...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Birmingham Sunday night. Taurus Lamond Hearns, 49, was riding his bike on 1st Avenue South at 19th Street South when he was struck by a car at 7:21 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He […]
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home
A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
