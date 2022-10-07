ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Diane Talton
3d ago

Now that we have a guilty verdict, take him out back. Why keep wasting taxpayers money

Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Arrest Juvenile for Manslaughter

Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division on October 8 2022, and approximately 5:00 pm Officer and Investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 29th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a male lying on the roadway. While the victim was being transported to NEARMC he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as a B/M Christian D. Toyer, 20, of Anniston. The investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance prior to the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. The Anniston Police Department will not release the name of the suspect due to his age. No Further information is available at this time.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town

Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Parent in Birmingham school carpool line accidentally shot himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A parent in a school carpool line was injured when a gun was fired. The incident happened at Arrington Elementary/Middle School in Birmingham just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Birmingham Police Department said an accidental shooting happened in the carpool line, and the victim suffered a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
recordpatriot.com

US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches. Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
The Cullman Tribune

Marshall: Joppa man’s murder conviction appeal denied

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall on Friday announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dale Lynn Hopson, 54, of Joppa, for murder.  Hopson was convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court on Feb. 26, 2021, for the murder of his wife, Joyce Green Bates.The evidence at trial showed that on April 24, 2016, family members observed Hopson was acting erratically and around 10 p.m. Hopson called 911 to report that he had accidentally shot and killed his wife. Hopson’s behavior was unusual and alerted the suspicions of both first responders and law enforcement. A subsequent...
JOPPA, AL
CBS 42

Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Birmingham Sunday night. Taurus Lamond Hearns, 49, was riding his bike on 1st Avenue South at 19th Street South when he was struck by a car at 7:21 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home

A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

