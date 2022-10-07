USA Basketball interested in recruiting Joel Embiid to play for Team USA
Marc Stein: Sources tell me USA Basketball has a confirmed interest in recruiting Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to the national team and hopes to beat out France for Embiid’s international commitment. Full story via my Substack: marcstein.substack.com/p/france-vs-us…
Vincent Collet believes Joel Embiid will choose the French national team but will respect his decision either way👀🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pfa7dp4BhS – 3:38 PM
Having accepted French citizenship earlier this summer, Joel Embiid receives a US passport as well, sparking talks about which national team he should represent.
France’s head coach Vincent Collet gave his opinion on what the decision should be 🧐
basketnews.com/news-178980-vi… – 9:55 AM
Joel Embiid has Olympic-sized decision to make: France or USA nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/07/joe… – 8:03 AM
France wants Sixers star Joel Embiid to play for national team in 2024 Paris Olympics inquirer.com/sixers/france-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:10 AM
‘Dissecting 76ers’ victory over Cavs, Tyrese Maxey’s preseason dominance, Joel Embiid’s MVP snub in GM survey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #Sixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN4068258128 – 8:00 PM
AP story: France still hopeful Joel Embiid will represent it at 2024 Paris Olympics, even though 76ers’ star just got American citizenship as well
apnews.com/article/philad… – 3:49 PM
Was #Sixers star Joel Embiid snubbed in the #NBA general manager survey? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:16 AM
Cavs up 64-60 at the half. We’ll see how much the starters play after the break.
Tyrese Maxey has 21 on 9-11 shooting. I, too, am surprised he missed those 2 shots.
Embiid has 12, 6 rebounds and 13 falls. Harden and Harris with 9 each. Cavs are shooting 50% (10-20) from deep. – 8:04 PM
Halftime: Cavs 64, Sixers 60. Maxey is on one again tonight, scoring 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Embiid with 12-6-3 in preseason debut. Harden is 3-of-9 for 9 points (and 5 assists) but just sent Wade to the floor in the final seconds. – 8:04 PM
Embiid (10 points, 5 rebounds) has found a bit of offensive rhythm by knocking down a couple jumpers, but Maxey has a team-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. – 7:53 PM
Cavs 33, Sixers 28 at the end of the first quarter. Harris was terrific in his first seven minutes, with 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 3 rebounds. Maxey also had 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Embiid, Harden and Tucker were a combined 3-of-11 from the floor. – 7:34 PM
The way Maxey was balling Monday & so far tonight, one would think he was the headliner of the #Sixers. He has 7 points on 3-5 shooting. Harris with 4 of 2-2. Joel Embiid, James Harden and PJ Tucker have zero on a combine 0-4. #Cavs lead 15-11 w/ 7:09 left in 1st quarter – 7:18 PM
Embiid, Harden and Tucker are a combined 0-for-4 from the floor, while Harris and Maxey are a combined 5-for-7 and have all 11 of the Sixers’ points. – 7:16 PM
Tucker, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, and Harden are tonight’s starters #Sixers – 6:04 PM
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:04 PM
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid are the starters tonight #Sixers – 6:04 PM
Dave Joerger on @Joel Embiid:
“I’m very partial, but I think he should’ve won [MVP] the last two years.
I’ve coached against him as well, and he’s a problem. He’s a big problem.” – 5:26 PM
Dave Joerger says he expects Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris all to play tonight. – 5:19 PM
Harden, Embiid and Tucker will play for the #Sixers. – 5:19 PM
Joel Embiid does not sound like someone who is going to be campaigning for awards this season.
On the Sixers getting a (scary amount of) preseason buzz: https://t.co/S8emlRclKo pic.twitter.com/uGhLhJdXVS – 2:54 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden passes to C Joel Embiid in a post-shootaround drill. pic.twitter.com/3v9Y1myQhx – 11:30 AM
James Harden is the passer to Joel Embiid during a workout after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/hNgPELrHvM – 11:07 AM
The 28-year-old was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and has never played in a senior-level FIBA competition. Sources say that Embiid has already engaged in discussions with longtime NBA forward Boris Diaw, who serves as the general manager of the French national team, about joining Les Bleus. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 7, 2022
What we needn’t question: Whether USA Basketball officials will make a run at Embiid. My checking on the matter this week left little doubt that USAB is seriously interested. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 7, 2022
Joel Embiid has two choices: the red, white and blue of the U.S., or the blue, white and red of France. An Olympic medal might hinge on his decision. France is still hopeful that Embiid — the reigning NBA scoring champion — will choose to wear its colors for the 2024 Paris Olympics even though he recently became an American citizen, national team coach Vincent Collet said Thursday. -via Associated Press / October 7, 2022
