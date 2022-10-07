ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
ONEONTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
City
Laurens, NY
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Otsego County, NY
Laurens, NY
Crime & Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man Charged with DWI After Crash

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a South Kortright man was charged with DWI after a crash in the Town of Stamford. The office says deputies who were on patrol observed a vehicle that had gone off the road and sustained damage on the morning of October 1st in Stamford.
STAMFORD, NY
whcuradio.com

Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica City Hall archway removed Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. – The archway that was put in during Mayor, Ed Hanna's administration was removed Tuesday. What is a very noticeable change was a necessary one. According to Engineers, the arch was rotted and deemed structurally unsound. Workers are also replacing the sidewalks throughout Hanna Park. And on...
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Remsen man accused of criminally possessing a weapon

REMSEN- A local man is faced with an accusation stemming in Oneida County, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) last Tuesday. He is formally charged with one count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree. Troopers say...
REMSEN, NY
WKTV

Structure fire at Utica Algonquin Apartments

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street in Utica, Tuesday. When unites arrived they found a male occupant of the apartment with serious burns to over 40% of his body. The victim was transported immediately to St. Elizabeth’s Emergency Room for treatment.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
ITHACA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

VOTE: Best burger in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes

Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY

