Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
WKTV
Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
Tractor Trailer on I81 in Cortland County Ends Up on Road Below
New York State Police are investigating the cause of a tractor trailer crash in Cortland County that ended up with the rig on a road below the interstate, entirely blocking traffic. Authorities say the crash happened at around 5:30 in the morning Saturday, October 8 when the tractor trailer driven...
whcuradio.com
Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Man Charged with DWI After Crash
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a South Kortright man was charged with DWI after a crash in the Town of Stamford. The office says deputies who were on patrol observed a vehicle that had gone off the road and sustained damage on the morning of October 1st in Stamford.
Otsego County man found with stolen vehicle
Dylan Rulison, 21 of Johnstown, New York, was arrested after an investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office into a stolen vehicle.
WKTV
Corvette catches fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Smoke could be seen for miles after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near Stewart’s around 2:30 p.m. The New York Mills fire chief says one man was...
whcuradio.com
Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
One taken by helicopter to hospital after house fire in the Town of Dryden
TOWN OF DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- At approximately 4 p.m. on October 10, the Freeville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire on Caswell Road in the Town of Dryden. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that a trailer was engulfed in flames. It took the crew four hours to extinguish...
Inmate overdoses inside Broome County Jail
On October 7th, a 34-year-old male inmate at the Broome County Jail did not respond to calls to come out of his cell.
WKTV
Utica City Hall archway removed Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. – The archway that was put in during Mayor, Ed Hanna's administration was removed Tuesday. What is a very noticeable change was a necessary one. According to Engineers, the arch was rotted and deemed structurally unsound. Workers are also replacing the sidewalks throughout Hanna Park. And on...
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage
Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Remsen man accused of criminally possessing a weapon
REMSEN- A local man is faced with an accusation stemming in Oneida County, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) last Tuesday. He is formally charged with one count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree. Troopers say...
WKTV
Structure fire at Utica Algonquin Apartments
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street in Utica, Tuesday. When unites arrived they found a male occupant of the apartment with serious burns to over 40% of his body. The victim was transported immediately to St. Elizabeth’s Emergency Room for treatment.
Otsego Co. man arrested for meth possession, vehicle violations
An Otsego County man was arrested in the Town of Morris on October 1st on numerous traffic and drug charges.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
binghamtonhomepage.com
VOTE: Best burger in Broome County
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
WKTV
Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes
Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
Woman Films Odd Light Beams in Albany County – What Did She See?
UFO or Nah? Woman Films Odd Light Beams in Albany County - What Did She See?. It's not conclusive, but that's what makes it so interesting, at least for me anyway. A woman in Albany County shared a video she took over the weekend consisting of a series of unexplained darting light beams emanating from the nighttime sky. What was it?
Comments / 3