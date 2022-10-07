Read full article on original website
US without ‘adequate’ Covid-19 tests this winter due to congressional inaction, White House says
The US does not have an “adequate” number of Covid-19 tests with winter approaching, due to a lack of congressional funding, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator said Tuesday. “No doubt about it that our response has been hampered by that lack of funding,” Dr. Ashish Jha...
5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security
So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program....
New study examines the effectiveness of colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are a dreaded rite of passage for many middle-age adults. The promise has been that if you endure the awkwardness and invasiveness of having a camera travel the length of your large intestine once every decade after age 45, you have the best chance of catching — and perhaps preventing — colorectal cancer. It’s the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. Some 15 million colonoscopies are performed in the US each year.
Combination ‘polypills’ can help solve world’s heart problems, experts say, if more people can get them
An inexpensive polypill is probably one of the best ways to solve the world’s heart problems, prominent cardiologists say. Never heard of a polypill? You’re not alone. This approach to medication for heart disease, which experts say could save millions of lives and spare millions more from heart problems, is not available in the United States. And in places where it is used, it’s underutilized, some experts say.
36% of US counties are ‘maternity care deserts,’ raising risks for women and babies, new report finds
About 36% of all US counties are “maternity care deserts,” and the number of counties where there is limited or no access to maternity care appears to be growing, according to a new report. The report, released Tuesday by the infant and maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes,...
Biden says a ‘slight’ recession is possible, but doesn’t anticipate it
President Biden on Tuesday night said there is a possibility of a “slight recession,” while reiterating his stance that he doesn’t think there will be one at all in the U.S. “No,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if Americans should prepare for a recession. “It hadn’t happened yet,” the president added later.…
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to have Venezuelan migrants apply to arrive at US ports of entry, like an airport, instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border, if they have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid...
UN seeks help for developing world hit by rising debt costs
GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ development program is calling on rich countries and financial institutions in them to do more to help alleviate a growing debt crisis faced by the world’s poorest countries, including by writing off debts, not just rescheduling them. A report from UNDP released on Tuesday comes amid meetings by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 countries in Washington that are expected to consider in part a growing debt crisis that is weighing on the developing world, as interest rates have risen this year and driven up borrowing costs.
New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be...
EXPLAINER: Haiti’s troubled history of foreign interventions
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti ‘s prime minister and 18 members of his cabinet have requested the immediate deployment of foreign troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. Fuel, water and other basic supplies have dwindled nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs blocked access to a fuel terminal holding millions of gallons of gasoline and diesel. In addition, demonstrators have blocked roads to protest a spike in fuel prices. The United Nations secretary-general has offered the Security Council various options, including the immediate deployment of a rapid action force.
Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has pledged to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also from other countries. After meeting with state and local officials on Tuesday, Interior Minister Nancy Faser said that while the government already allocated federal real estate for tens of thousands of refugees earlier this year, it would immediately provide additional properties for about 4,000 refugees to ease the current housing crisis. She also promised financial support but did not give any concrete figures.
An LGBTQ guide to coming out safely and happily
National Coming Out Day is October 11, established to honor LGBTQ people stepping fully into their true selves to others –— also known as coming out of the closet. It’s a day for honoring the act, and all the related hopes, fears, dreams and expectations for the future.
Venezuela, SKorea, Afghanistan lose vote for UN rights body
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuela, South Korea and Afghanistan have lost contested races for seats on the U.N.’s leading human rights body. The result of the secret-ballot vote Tuesday by the General Assembly was criticized for electing countries like Vietnam and Sudan, which have been accused of having abysmal human rights records. The 193-member assembly voted to fill 14 seats on the 47-member Human Rights Council. The most hotly watched race was in the Latin America and Caribbean regional group, where Chile, Costa Rica and Venezuela were vying for two seats. The result saw Chile get 144 votes, Costa Rica 134 and Venezuela 88.
Biden finalizes plan to open up Obamacare subsidies to more families
More families will be able to access Affordable Care Act subsidies next year, under a final rule issued by the Biden administration Tuesday. The announcement comes less than a month before the start of open enrollment for 2023 coverage on the Obamacare exchanges. Americans can start signing up on November 1.
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
Biden administration previews student loan forgiveness application website
The Biden administration on Tuesday offered a preview of the student loan forgiveness application website, which it described as “short and simple” ahead of its launch expected later this month. In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for...
UK citizen charged in NYC case against Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they are seeking the extradition of a man arrested in the United Kingdom on charges in New York City accusing him of helping a Russian oligarch violate U.S. sanctions. Officials say Graham Bonham-Carter, a United Kingdom citizen, was arrested Tuesday on charges related to his work for Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. Deripaska and three of his associates were criminally charged last month with violating U.S. sanctions. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bonham-Carter provided property management and other services to Deripaska. He says he also obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish U.S. assets.
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump’s request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records “extraordinarily sensitive,” the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a...
Tulsi Gabbard Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Gabbard represented Hawaii’s 2nd District. Mother: Carol (Porter) Gabbard, former Hawaii Board of Education member. Marriages: Abraham Williams (2015-present); Eduardo Tamayo (2002-2006, divorced) Education: Hawaii Pacific University, B.S.B.A., 2009. Military service:...
