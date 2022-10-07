Eleanor Sue (Moore) Gillespie, 84, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home, following an extended illness. She was born August 23, 1938, in New Cumberland, WV, a daughter of the late Tom Morain Moore Sr. and Nellie Pearl (Virden) Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Allen Gillespie.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO