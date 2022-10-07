Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Eleanor Sue (Moore) Gillespie
Eleanor Sue (Moore) Gillespie, 84, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home, following an extended illness. She was born August 23, 1938, in New Cumberland, WV, a daughter of the late Tom Morain Moore Sr. and Nellie Pearl (Virden) Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Allen Gillespie.
WVNews
Meghan Elizabeth Matthews Mauk
Meghan Elizabeth Matthews Mauk, age 43, of Union, Ohio and formerly of Gallipolis, passed away Thursday October 6, 2022 at her residence with her husband by her side. Born August 8, 1979, in Dahlonega, Georgia, she was the daughter of Col. John William Matthews US Army retired and Elizabeth Lee Caldwell.
WVNews
Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma holds September meeting
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held its September 9 meeting at the Bossard Memorial Library. Following a delicious buffet provided by Cousin’s Country Catering, Donna Dewitt called the meeting to order. On the evening’s agenda were an induction of a new...
Comments / 0