Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defenses in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
Taiwan Says War With China 'Absolutely' Not an Option, But Bolstering Defenses
Taipei — War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defenses, including with precision missiles. Democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has...
US Says OPEC Oil Cuts Bad for Global Economy, Paper Reports
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times reported Sunday. "We're very worried about developing countries and the problems they face," Yellen told the newspaper in an interview.
Why Companies Decide to Leave or Stay in China
Washington — Taiwan businessman Liao Chin-chang invested in factories in mainland China's southern city of Dongguan for the last two decades, making everything from shoes to soccer balls and chemicals. Earlier this year, however, he decided it was time to go home to Taiwan. Liao's decision came as global...
Rising Costs Hurt Turkey’s Tobacco Industry
Tobacco is one of Turkey’s top agricultural products. But some of the country’s tobacco farmers say rising operating costs linked to inflation are cutting deeply into their profits. In the tobacco growing area of Celikhan in the country’s southeast, farm worker Mehmet Emin Calkan said people are struggling...
Tesla's China-made Sales Hit Record Following Shanghai Factory Upgrade
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, according to a report released Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The number marks an 8% increase from August and outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month...
Biden Hails 'Historic’ Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Agreement
White house — President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed a U.S.-brokered maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon as a “historic breakthrough in the Middle East” that allows cash-strapped Lebanon to explore potential gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea, while giving Israel more security and stability in the volatile region.
G-7 Vows Renewed Support for Ukraine; US Pledges Air Defense Systems
Washington — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations, meeting Tuesday in a crisis video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledged Tuesday they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” after Russia continued its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.
North Korea Lobs More Missiles After US Aircraft Carrier Leaves Peninsula
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea has conducted an uncommon late-night missile test on the eve of an anniversary marking the founding of its Workers’ Party. The test came hours after a U.S. aircraft carrier task force wrapped up a second week of naval exercises with South Korea. The carrier’s return to waters off the Korean peninsula – prompted by North Korea’s launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan - was characterized by Pyongyang as “of considerably huge negative splash to the regional situation.”
IMF Downgrades Its World Economic Forecast
Washington — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its 2023 world economic outlook, citing Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, widespread inflationary pressures and higher interest rates boosting borrowing rates for both businesses and consumers. The 190-nation lending agency said it expects a meager 2.7% global growth rate...
Bedrock of Legal US Immigration Leaves Millions Waiting for Years
Julie Hirsch, a Florida resident, has lived in the U.S. since 1987. “I came with a student visa,” she said of her time studying in New York. Her family moved to the United States from China a decade after the Cultural Revolution, a period of violent upheaval in which an estimated 2 million people died.
Haiti Wants US, Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force"...
Austria Sues EU Executive Over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear
Berlin — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could "greenwash" nuclear...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:40 p.m.: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on partners and allies to swiftly make good on their existing commitments to support Ukraine and to join the United States in doing more.
North Korea Signals Weapons War-Ready, Says Not Interested in Talks
Seoul — North Korea says it simulated strikes on strategic South Korean assets as part of weeks of unprecedented missile testing, as well as the launching of what the North called a new type of ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine, Biden Says
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. The president spoke during a televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an off-ramp for Putin...
Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities
Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
SWIFT Releases Plan for Digital Currency
Financial messaging system SWIFT has released plans for a worldwide central bank digital currency (CBDC) network. The plan is the result of eight months of tests using different technologies and currencies. SWIFT’s tests looked at how CBDCs could be used internationally and changed into traditional money if needed. For the...
Energy Firm Starts Tests at Sensitive Israel-Lebanon Border Gas Field
Jerusalem — London-listed firm Energean on Sunday began testing pipes between Israel and the Karish offshore gas field, a key step towards production from the eastern Mediterranean site, a source of friction between neighbors Israel and Lebanon. Israel has maintained that Karish falls entirely within its territory and is...
