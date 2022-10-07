SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea has conducted an uncommon late-night missile test on the eve of an anniversary marking the founding of its Workers’ Party. The test came hours after a U.S. aircraft carrier task force wrapped up a second week of naval exercises with South Korea. The carrier’s return to waters off the Korean peninsula – prompted by North Korea’s launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan - was characterized by Pyongyang as “of considerably huge negative splash to the regional situation.”

