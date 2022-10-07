Read full article on original website
Voice of America
After Fleeing War, Ukrainians Struggle to Settle Around Europe
Madrid/lisbon — Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and 4-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year. With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain,...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 9
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11 p.m.: French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his support for imprisoned Belarusian human rights activist and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Beliatski during a phone call on Sunday with Beliatski’s wife, Natalia Pinchuk, Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
North Korea Signals Weapons War-Ready, Says Not Interested in Talks
Seoul — North Korea says it simulated strikes on strategic South Korean assets as part of weeks of unprecedented missile testing, as well as the launching of what the North called a new type of ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
Escalation of Violence in Ukraine Disrupts Aid Work
Geneva — The United Nations and other aid organizations in Ukraine said on Monday that Russia firing missiles at cities across the country had disrupted their humanitarian work on the ground. Russia hit sites across Ukraine, striking Kyiv with an intensity not seen since Russian forces sought to capture...
Voice of America
UN: Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine’s Civilian Targets Could Amount to War Crimes
Geneva — The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says missile attacks by Russia’s armed forces against civilian targets and infrastructure across several cities in Ukraine Monday could amount to war crimes. The U.N. reports Russian attacks on nearly a dozen cities including Kyiv, Dnipro,...
Voice of America
13 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Russian Attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia
A barrage of Russian missiles overnight killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 60 others in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday, as Moscow attempted to enforce its claim to the illegally annexed territory that Ukraine still controls. The attack on apartment buildings and...
Voice of America
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
Voice of America
Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine, Biden Says
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. The president spoke during a televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an off-ramp for Putin...
Voice of America
For a Second Day, Russia Strikes Ukraine with Missiles
Russia launches a second round of missiles against Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. The attacks came one day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people. The strikes Monday also wounded more than 100 people and damaged power lines. The United Nations human rights office described the attacks as “particularly shocking,”...
Voice of America
Austria Sues EU Executive Over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear
Berlin — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could "greenwash" nuclear...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body
New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
Voice of America
Biden Hails 'Historic’ Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Agreement
White house — President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed a U.S.-brokered maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon as a “historic breakthrough in the Middle East” that allows cash-strapped Lebanon to explore potential gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea, while giving Israel more security and stability in the volatile region.
Voice of America
India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves
ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
Voice of America
Taiwan Says War With China 'Absolutely' Not an Option, But Bolstering Defenses
Taipei — War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defenses, including with precision missiles. Democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has...
Voice of America
Haiti Wants US, Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force"...
Voice of America
US Justice Department to Monitor Midterms, Avoid Appearance of Partisanship
Washington — Carrying on a long-established tradition, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) plans to deploy teams of federal observers around the country on Election Day next month while requiring the FBI to receive high-level approval for politically sensitive investigations that might call into question the integrity of the election.
Voice of America
Energy Costs Close Hungary’s Theaters for Winter
A theater in Hungary’s capital is likely to go unused through a cold and quiet winter. Theater operators have decided to close buildings rather than pay high prices for heating and electricity. High energy costs are making it hard for many businesses and cultural institutions across Europe to stay open.
Voice of America
'This Time It's Different': Iran Actress Golshifteh Farahani Lauds Protests
PARIS — Exiled Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani said Tuesday that she was filled with admiration for the protesters in Iran: "beautiful, feminine, hair in the wind, asking simply for freedom." The 39-year-old star of films, including "Extraction" and "Body of Lies," has lived in exile in France for more...
