Good morning. After a brief hiatus from our usual chaotic programming at the end of Conservative party conference, normal service has resumed. MPs are back in Westminster, and today Liz Truss will make her first appearance at PMQs since the non-budget that blew up her premiership on the runway. Kwasi Kwarteng says there will be no decision on whether welfare payments will be subject to a real-terms cut until his fiscal statement at the end of October. The IMF has criticised the Chancellor’s tax cuts and energy support package again.

