beckershospitalreview.com
The risks of 'medium COVID'
A plethora of research suggests that the risk of severe health complications is highest in the weeks — not months — after a COVID-19 infection, yet this crucial period is often lumped into the broader term "long COVID-19," Benjamin Mazer, MD, wrote in an Oct. 11 article for The Atlantic.
beckershospitalreview.com
40% of Americans not honest about COVID-19, use of precautions, survey says
Nearly half of U.S. adults reported misrepresentation and/or nonadherence regarding public health measures against COVID-19. Four in 10 Americans surveyed report that they were less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or failed to comply with preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.
beckershospitalreview.com
AstraZeneca's nasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate failed to prove effective in study
In a University of Oxford phase 1 trial of AstraZeneca's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the product showed "relatively weak and inconsistent measured immune responses," the researchers found. The study, published Oct. 11 in eBioMedicine, a journal that's part of The Lancet, showed AstraZeneca's nasal vaccine was safe and tolerable but...
beckershospitalreview.com
The effectiveness of colonoscopies may be overstated, study suggests
A landmark study suggests colonoscopies are not as effective as previously thought, though they can still help some. The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, followed more than 84,000 people. Half of participants were invited to have a colonoscopy. Only 42 percent did. After a ten-year follow-up,...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA approves 1st whooping cough vaccine for use in pregnancy to protect newborns
The FDA approved the first whooping cough vaccine to be administered in pregnant people in their third trimester to prevent the infection among infants younger than 2 months old. The CDC recommends whooping cough vaccines for all ages, with the first five shots advised for children between 2 months old...
beckershospitalreview.com
Recent wins for Alzheimer's drugs are modest, experts say
After Biogen and Eisai's Alzheimer's drug showed strong results in a phase 3 trial in late September, Biogen's shares rose 36 percent and most news outlets reported the results — but don't get too excited about it, researchers told The Wall Street Journal. Lecanemab — manufactured by Biogen and...
New NHS genetic testing service ‘could save thousands of children’ in England
Rapid analysis of patients’ entire genome will allow treatment to begin much faster
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly 36% of US counties are 'maternity deserts': report
Access to maternity care is diminishing during COVID-19 in places across the country, according to a report released Oct. 11 from March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization. 1. Thirty-six percent of U.S. counties are designated as maternity care "deserts," defined by March of Dimes as those without obstetric hospitals or birth centers and without obstetric providers.
beckershospitalreview.com
What Amylyx's $158K ALS drug could mean for healthcare
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' recently approved Relyvrio, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug that's priced at $158,000 for an annual supply, is the latest example of drugmakers inflating medication costs, critics told The Wall Street Journal. It's unlikely ALS patients will end up paying the full price for Relyvrio. An Amylyx spokesperson told...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Platform boss calls for 'balance between crazy and cautious' in healthcare AI
While fearless innovation and challenging the status quo are crucial to advancing healthcare, "there is such a thing as too much unconventional thinking," John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, wrote recently. He cited two recent federal government decisions. CMS proposed a rule to avoid discrimination in the use...
