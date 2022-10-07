Read full article on original website
LeBron's 18-year-old son Bronny signs Nike endorsement deal
The younger James, who turned 18 last Thursday, is a guard at Sierra Canyon High School near Los Angeles while his father is the 37-year-old four-time NBA champion playmaker for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bronny James has already become part of Nike's marketing for its newest sneaker, the Nike LeBron...
England's Shadoff takes wire-to-wire LPGA Mediheal title
Shadoff fired a one-under par 71 to finish 72 holes on 15-under 273 for a one-stroke victory at The Saticoy Club in Somis, west of Los Angeles. The 34-year-old Briton made her victory breakthrough in her 246th career LPGA start. "Surreal," Shadoff said of the feeling. "I've waited a long...
Ronaldo nets 700th club goal of his career
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been relegated to the bench for the majority of Erik ten Hag's time in charge at United, but made his entrance on the half-hour mark to replace the injured Anthony Martial. It took Ronaldo just 14 minutes to net his first Premier League goal...
Chepngetich runs second fastest women's marathon to win in Chicago
Chepngetich surged ahead at the start and was on world-record pace for most of the race before fading late to win in 2hr 14min 18sec. That was just 14 seconds off the world record of 2:14:04 set at Chicago in 2019 by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei but was still the second fastest time in history, ahead of the 2:15:25 ran by Britain's Paula Radcliffe in 2003.
