Chepngetich surged ahead at the start and was on world-record pace for most of the race before fading late to win in 2hr 14min 18sec. That was just 14 seconds off the world record of 2:14:04 set at Chicago in 2019 by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei but was still the second fastest time in history, ahead of the 2:15:25 ran by Britain's Paula Radcliffe in 2003.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO