Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan over the weekend. Douglas Tolle, 56, was taking a kite surfing lesson near Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County Saturday evening. The department of natural resources says Tolle began struggling in the water and was unconscious when others reached him.
A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!. The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year. According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for...
Michiana businessman receives St. Joseph County ‘Good Scout Award’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana businessman received the St. Joseph County “Good Scout Award” Monday. Mike Leep, Sr. of the Gurley Leep Automotive Family received the award from the Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council #165. The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding...
City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
First Alert Forecast
The new main video display will feature a 128 percent increase in size over the previous display. Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation. It will help the school expand its athletic program to include multiple sports like baseball, tennis, and basketball. City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in...
South Bend restaurants donate $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of South Bend restaurants are giving back to kids in need!. The Downtown Dining Association presented a check worth more than $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. The money was collected during “Summer Restaurant Weeks” which ran from July 25 through...
Sewer rehabilitation project underway on Mishawaka Avenue
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A sewer rehabilitation project began on Mishawaka Avenue Tuesday. Tuesday’s repairs took place between Webster Street and Clay Street. There will be lane and parking restrictions during the process. Weather permitting, crews will continue the process eastward down Mishawaka Avenue over the next two days...
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection. The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick. An inspector visited the restaurant in...
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
TCU employees spend Monday volunteering as part of ‘Day of Giving’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 700 Teachers Credit Union (TCU) employees volunteered in communities across Indiana for the credit union’s “Day of Giving.”. TCU team members in South Bend worked with several local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Goodwill Industries, and Pet Refuge. Employees...
Homeowner talks after being injured in car-into-home accident
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It happened in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10 p.m., Monday Night. According to the affected homeowner, Danny Lawhorn, a car ran the stop sign at the corner of the intersection, t-boned another car, and sent it spinning into the house on the corner.
Tuesday is deadline for voter registration in Indiana
New LED video displays coming to Four Winds Field
Survey: Hoosiers voice concerns over Biden, Holcomb; split on abortion
(WNDU) - Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Indy Politics and ARW Strategies surveyed 600 likely voters in Indiana. 55 percent disapprove of President Biden’s job performance, and 49 percent say they strongly disapprove. 42 percent voiced approval of the president in the survey.
Ask the Doctor: Itchy skin, bruises, flat feet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Kara): What do you recommend for dry, itchy skin? I moisturize multiple times a day and it doesn’t seem to help.”
IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Bennion previewed some of the important races happening in the Hoosier State, like the race for the U.S....
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
‘I accept full responsibility’: Mayor Henry issues statement on OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Jail officials confirm with WPTA that Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated early Sunday morning. WPTA has obtained documentation concerning Henry’s arrest. It shows that he faces three counts of operating while intoxicated, and the...
