Kosciusko County, IN

WNDU

Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan over the weekend. Douglas Tolle, 56, was taking a kite surfing lesson near Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County Saturday evening. The department of natural resources says Tolle began struggling in the water and was unconscious when others reached him.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!. The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year. According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for...
NAPPANEE, IN
WNDU

City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November's midterm elections. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

The new main video display will feature a 128 percent increase in size over the previous display. Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation. It will help the school expand its athletic program to include multiple sports like baseball, tennis, and basketball.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend restaurants donate $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of South Bend restaurants are giving back to kids in need!. The Downtown Dining Association presented a check worth more than $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. The money was collected during “Summer Restaurant Weeks” which ran from July 25 through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sewer rehabilitation project underway on Mishawaka Avenue

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A sewer rehabilitation project began on Mishawaka Avenue Tuesday. Tuesday’s repairs took place between Webster Street and Clay Street. There will be lane and parking restrictions during the process. Weather permitting, crews will continue the process eastward down Mishawaka Avenue over the next two days...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November's midterm elections. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

TCU employees spend Monday volunteering as part of ‘Day of Giving’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 700 Teachers Credit Union (TCU) employees volunteered in communities across Indiana for the credit union’s “Day of Giving.”. TCU team members in South Bend worked with several local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Goodwill Industries, and Pet Refuge. Employees...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Homeowner talks after being injured in car-into-home accident

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It happened in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10 p.m., Monday Night. According to the affected homeowner, Danny Lawhorn, a car ran the stop sign at the corner of the intersection, t-boned another car, and sent it spinning into the house on the corner.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Tuesday is deadline for voter registration in Indiana

Michiana businessman receives St. Joseph County 'Good Scout Award'. The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding contributions to the quality of life in their community. Notre Dame still perfect in Shamrock Series matchups after win over BYU. The Fighting Irish have won all seven Shamrock Series games.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

New LED video displays coming to Four Winds Field

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November's midterm elections. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Survey: Hoosiers voice concerns over Biden, Holcomb; split on abortion

(WNDU) - Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Indy Politics and ARW Strategies surveyed 600 likely voters in Indiana. 55 percent disapprove of President Biden’s job performance, and 49 percent say they strongly disapprove. 42 percent voiced approval of the president in the survey.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: Itchy skin, bruises, flat feet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Kara): What do you recommend for dry, itchy skin? I moisturize multiple times a day and it doesn’t seem to help.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Bennion previewed some of the important races happening in the Hoosier State, like the race for the U.S....
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
MISHAWAKA, IN

