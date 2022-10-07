Read full article on original website
Beaumont and Spectrum Health are now Corewell Health
Earlier this year, Southfield-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health formed the BHSH System. The new organization dubbed “For Michigan, By Michigan” combined 22 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient facilities. It employs a healthcare team of 64,000 with 11,500 physicians and more than 15,000 nurses. Effective...
Muskegon City Manager position offered to Gaines Township Supervisor
After a long search that stretched over eight months, Muskegon may have found its next City Manager. Sources say the position of City Manager has been offered to Jonathan Seyferth, one of two finalists for the job, the other finalist being current City Manager Interim LeighAnn Mikesell. If Seyferth accepts...
Stolen Kia used in robbery Sunday night
According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, at roughly 7pm Sunday evening, a “younger male suspect in a winter coat” ran up to a 70-year-old woman in the parking lot and grabbed her purse from her shopping cart while she unloaded groceries into the car. Authorities say...
Whitmer and Dixon will meet for first debate this week
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square-off in Grand Rapids on Thursday. The candidates meet again October 25th at Oakland University. And both will appear at the Detroit Economic Club, though they will not debate each other. A recent CBS News/YouGov poll of 11-hundred registered voters...
Election worker's alleged tampering does not alter primary election results
Gaines Township precinct 8 is the focus. That’s were an election worker has been charged with allegedly tampering with an Electronic Poll Book computer. The Electronic Poll Book contains confidential voter registration data. The Kent County Clerk’s office explaining it is not connected to voting equipment or the internet.
Carl Plantinga (Part II)
Carl Plantinga from Calvin University continues the conversation on his project “Exploring the Moral Impact of Movies.”. Carl Plantinga is a professor of film and media at Calvin University, where he has taught since 2000. His books include ‘Screen Stories: Emotion and the Ethics of Engagement;’ ‘Moving Viewers: American...
