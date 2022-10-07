ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy vs Odessa High

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels hosted the Odessa High Bronchos in district play volleyball on Tuesday night. Look at the highlights below for a more in-depth look.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland College offers entrepreneurial discussions in Spanish

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, September 21, the Midland College Business & Economic Development Center (BEDC), in partnership with Casa de Amigos, hosted an entrepreneurial seminar in Spanish featuring brothers Fabian and Jesus Venzor, owners of Venzor Brothers Logistics, LLC. The seminar featured a question-and-answer session led by BEDC...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa Gamer

The derby is one of Manor Park's most popular annual events. Rivals Pecos and Monahans battled it out in Week 7, with the Loboes winning 49-10.
ODESSA, TX
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
ODESSA, TX
UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ODESSA, TX
MISD kicks off Aspiring Principal's Academy for second year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has kicked off its aspiring principals academy for a second year. The aspiring principals’ academy is an opportunity for MISD assistant principals to be prepared to lead campuses when positions in the district become available. “We have to build a strong bench of...
MIDLAND, TX
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest. Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character. Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area. Feel free to be creative and think...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Oct.11 last day to register to vote

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter. If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa Drone Drama

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
ODESSA, TX
Fire Prevention Week is officially underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Fire Department has teamed with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15. This week is about educating everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
MIDLAND, TX
Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
MIDLAND, TX
Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman. Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.
BIG SPRING, TX

