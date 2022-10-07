ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

beckershospitalreview.com

How technology can help providers embrace two-sided risk in CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model

Value-based care models and arrangements keep evolving. With CMS preparing to upgrade its current value-based Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), cancer centers are keen for insights that can help them participate and be successful. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flatiron Health,...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians' love-hate relationship with incentive bonuses: Medscape

Physicians have weighed in on the benefits and disadvantages of incentive bonuses, a recent Medscape study found. Medscape surveyed 406 physicians between Aug. 17 and Sept. 1. Results were split, with 49 for bonuses and 51 percent against them. Those polled were also split 50-50 on the question of whether bonuses increase productivity.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Confident leadership at all costs can be a weakness

Projecting confidence at all times can stifle a leader's ability to make rational business decisions — and men lead in this manner more than women, according to an Oct. 11 Fortune article by Julia Boorstin, a senior media and technology correspondent at CNBC. Ms. Boorstin wrote When Women Lead;...
ECONOMY
Person
Nell Scovell
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
beckershospitalreview.com

70% of Americans say more workplace abusers held accountable after #MeToo

Most American adults believe the #MeToo movement has increased accountability surrounding sexual assault in the workplace, according to a survey from Pew Research Center released Sept. 29. In July, Pew Research Center interviewed American adults regarding their attitudes toward the #MeToo movement. The movement gained speed on social media in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckershospitalreview.com

CIOs working in a 'completely different landscape' in 2022, health IT leaders say

CIOs at hospitals and health systems have taken on more business and strategic responsibilities in recent years, while their jobs have become less predictable, several of the IT executives told Becker's. Becker's recently asked five CIOs: "What has changed most about the CIO role since you started working in it?"
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Gender Equity#Medical Ethics#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Harvard Business Review#Jefferson Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Belonging and Transforming a Culture: Values, Objectives, and Getting it Right

For many leaders and organizations, embracing and implementing a culture of Belonging requires a transformation of their leadership culture and broader culture(s). In this article, the fourth in a series, we hear from retired health care CEO and expert in cultural transformation, Deborah Proctor, on how she led successful and sustainable organizational culture transformations.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
beckershospitalreview.com

Health Equity

Streamlining patient flow would not only improve patient care and reduce costs, but is also focal to achieving health equity, wrote Eugene Litvak, PhD, Mark Smith, MD, and Harvey FiIneberg, MD, PhD, for The Hill Oct. 7. "This requires a single management intervention — streamlining patient flow by scheduling admissions,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA Healthcare donates $1.5M to Fisk University for nurse pipeline

Nashville, Tenn-based HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million to Fisk University to address the nationwide nursing shortage. The funding will support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing. According to an Oct. 11 news release, the gift is part of the organization's goal to give $10 million over three years to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions.
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

UPMC app found to reduce anxiety and depression in teens and young adults

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has developed a digital app the health system says has been effective in reducing anxiety and depression in teens and young adults. The RxWell app, which was created by UPMC Health Plan to support members with depression and other health challenges, offers real-time coping techniques and access to personal health coaches.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
beckershospitalreview.com

Dwight McBee on 'seamlessly integrating' health into the daily lives of Jefferson Health patients as chief experience officer

With nearly 20 years in the healthcare industry, Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, said he has always been wired to help people. He began his career in 2002 as a registered nurse at Lakewood, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. From there, he went onto several other health systems and now serves as executive vice president and chief experience officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

AdventHealth Tampa launches internal medicine residency

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth was approved by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education Oct. 11 to launch an internal medicine residency program at AdventHealth Tampa. Residents in the program will rotate through several hospital departments under the supervision of board-certified physicians, the health system shared in an email with...
TAMPA, FL

