With nearly 20 years in the healthcare industry, Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, said he has always been wired to help people. He began his career in 2002 as a registered nurse at Lakewood, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. From there, he went onto several other health systems and now serves as executive vice president and chief experience officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO