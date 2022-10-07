Read full article on original website
How Memorial Healthcare System uses social determinants of health to 'customize' patient treatments
Jennifer Goldman, MD, chief of primary care of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, worked with internal and external IT experts to have social determinants of health not only included in its Epic EHR system, but made it a prominent feature of clinical teams, case managers and others so it wouldn't be overlooked.
How technology can help providers embrace two-sided risk in CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model
Value-based care models and arrangements keep evolving. With CMS preparing to upgrade its current value-based Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), cancer centers are keen for insights that can help them participate and be successful. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flatiron Health,...
Physicians' love-hate relationship with incentive bonuses: Medscape
Physicians have weighed in on the benefits and disadvantages of incentive bonuses, a recent Medscape study found. Medscape surveyed 406 physicians between Aug. 17 and Sept. 1. Results were split, with 49 for bonuses and 51 percent against them. Those polled were also split 50-50 on the question of whether bonuses increase productivity.
Viewpoint: Confident leadership at all costs can be a weakness
Projecting confidence at all times can stifle a leader's ability to make rational business decisions — and men lead in this manner more than women, according to an Oct. 11 Fortune article by Julia Boorstin, a senior media and technology correspondent at CNBC. Ms. Boorstin wrote When Women Lead;...
Inside 2 health system apprenticeship programs tackling workforce shortages
Kora Irby has served as a culinary apprentice at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., since the program launched this summer, and attributes the experience to helping her realize her dream of becoming a chef. "I like the stability of the program," she said in a news release...
70% of Americans say more workplace abusers held accountable after #MeToo
Most American adults believe the #MeToo movement has increased accountability surrounding sexual assault in the workplace, according to a survey from Pew Research Center released Sept. 29. In July, Pew Research Center interviewed American adults regarding their attitudes toward the #MeToo movement. The movement gained speed on social media in...
CIOs working in a 'completely different landscape' in 2022, health IT leaders say
CIOs at hospitals and health systems have taken on more business and strategic responsibilities in recent years, while their jobs have become less predictable, several of the IT executives told Becker's. Becker's recently asked five CIOs: "What has changed most about the CIO role since you started working in it?"
Mayo Clinic leads $1M funding round for patient-moving tool licensed from Spectrum Health
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the lead investor in a $1 million bridge financing round for the Patient Co., which is developing a patient-moving tool licensed from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, MiBiz reported Oct. 9. The Patient Co. has been testing the SimPull device, which started with an idea...
Belonging and Transforming a Culture: Values, Objectives, and Getting it Right
For many leaders and organizations, embracing and implementing a culture of Belonging requires a transformation of their leadership culture and broader culture(s). In this article, the fourth in a series, we hear from retired health care CEO and expert in cultural transformation, Deborah Proctor, on how she led successful and sustainable organizational culture transformations.
Health Equity
Streamlining patient flow would not only improve patient care and reduce costs, but is also focal to achieving health equity, wrote Eugene Litvak, PhD, Mark Smith, MD, and Harvey FiIneberg, MD, PhD, for The Hill Oct. 7. "This requires a single management intervention — streamlining patient flow by scheduling admissions,...
HCA Healthcare donates $1.5M to Fisk University for nurse pipeline
Nashville, Tenn-based HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million to Fisk University to address the nationwide nursing shortage. The funding will support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing. According to an Oct. 11 news release, the gift is part of the organization's goal to give $10 million over three years to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions.
UPMC app found to reduce anxiety and depression in teens and young adults
Pittsburgh-based UPMC has developed a digital app the health system says has been effective in reducing anxiety and depression in teens and young adults. The RxWell app, which was created by UPMC Health Plan to support members with depression and other health challenges, offers real-time coping techniques and access to personal health coaches.
Dwight McBee on 'seamlessly integrating' health into the daily lives of Jefferson Health patients as chief experience officer
With nearly 20 years in the healthcare industry, Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, said he has always been wired to help people. He began his career in 2002 as a registered nurse at Lakewood, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. From there, he went onto several other health systems and now serves as executive vice president and chief experience officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.
AdventHealth Tampa launches internal medicine residency
Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth was approved by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education Oct. 11 to launch an internal medicine residency program at AdventHealth Tampa. Residents in the program will rotate through several hospital departments under the supervision of board-certified physicians, the health system shared in an email with...
