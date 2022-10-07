Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine; Biden doesn’t think Putin will use nuclear weapons
Ukraine Operational Command reports damage sustained to Russian weapons and personnel; Biden warns ‘miscalculations’ still a risk for Putin
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat - French media
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A strike at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union.
UK finance minister says growth plan will address challenges as economy shrinks
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday that the government's growth plan will address the challenges faced by the country after the latest data showed the economy had shrunk.
Ukraine war – live: More than 100 Russian troops killed in Kherson, say Kyiv officials
More than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s counterattack, the Ukrainian military command said today, adding that heavy Russian shelling continued on the besieged city.Officials in Kyiv said Russian missile strikes have damaged more than 10 cities in Ukraine including Lviv, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia amid air raid sirens heard in the country for the second day.“Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have again resorted to mass missile strikes - more than 30 cruise missiles, seven air strikes and 25 instances of shelling,” Ukraine‘s armed forces said last night.Another air raid siren...
Asian shares mixed ahead of inflation, earnings reports
Asian shares are mixed following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings
Putin's new Ukraine war commander has a history of brutality
After a number of setbacks on the battlefield, Gen. Sergei Surovikin will command Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He commanded Russian bombing of Syria.
