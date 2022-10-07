ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

steve
3d ago

Good job Idaho government. When you have a surplus it should be returned to the tax payers. Whereas in WA we have a huge surplus and the socialists in power not only kept it but are also raising taxes.

magic one
2d ago

surplus should have been used to pay down long term loans that the state has. this is nothing more than a gimmick to sway the voters.

Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Bonus Thanksgiving payments worth $300 to be sent out in Idaho

Idaho residents can expect as much as an extra $300 in their wallets this Thanksgiving as long as they filed their taxes on time, Gov. Brad Little announced recently. The rebate checks, which were approved during the Idaho legislature's special session on Sept. 1, are a part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes, and increase education funding. So far, the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million, Little told the Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Is Idaho in a housing bubble?

IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.

As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?

We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
BOISE, ID
viatravelers.com

19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do

A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
IDAHO STATE
