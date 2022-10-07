Read full article on original website
steve
3d ago
Good job Idaho government. When you have a surplus it should be returned to the tax payers. Whereas in WA we have a huge surplus and the socialists in power not only kept it but are also raising taxes.
magic one
2d ago
surplus should have been used to pay down long term loans that the state has. this is nothing more than a gimmick to sway the voters.
Thousands of Idaho Residents to Receive $600 in Payments
Thousands are still waiting, while over 190,000 Americans have already received their $600 checks. (source) These payments started going out on September 26 to be completed before Thanksgiving. (source)
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Bonus Thanksgiving payments worth $300 to be sent out in Idaho
Idaho residents can expect as much as an extra $300 in their wallets this Thanksgiving as long as they filed their taxes on time, Gov. Brad Little announced recently. The rebate checks, which were approved during the Idaho legislature's special session on Sept. 1, are a part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes, and increase education funding. So far, the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million, Little told the Idaho Capital Sun.
Is Idaho in a housing bubble?
IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.
As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
4 Idaho Small Towns Ranked as the Coziest in the United States
Whether it’s holding hands and sipping hot cider as you wander through a pumpkin patch or enjoying a cocoa in front of a roaring fire while the snow gently falls outside, we’re approaching that the time of the year when those cozy thoughts run through your head. Generation...
Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People
Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.
Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?
We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
This Death Statistic Is Up 4%. In Idaho, It’s Up 24%, But Why?
It's one of the few things you can truly depend on: People live, and people die. It's the circle of life. However, for many Idahoans, that circle is ending much sooner than expected, and it's happening to more and more people. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and sadly,...
eastidahonews.com
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
viatravelers.com
19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do
A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
northernminer.com
Site visit: Revival Gold closes in on prefeasibility for historic Beartrack-Arnett project in Idaho
When Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG) was founded in 2017 around a property consolidation of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project — a land position that was originally held by the first governor of the state of Idaho in the late 1800s — the vision was to revive what was the nearby town of Salmon’s first modern mine.
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 392 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 392 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 392 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men
The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sued by two transgender women for discrimination
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is being sued by two transgender women who say they were denied Medicaid coverage for gender reassignment surgery. Court documents say the women were recommended to get the surgery after being diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
