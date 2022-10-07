And those who went to the final day of the Balloon Fiesta Sunday got to experience a rare thing. There was a break in the weather. And balloons took flight. A chilly morning warmed as the yellow caution flag was replaced by green for go. Balloons were inflated, shivering as they slowly puffed up on the ground — then blasts of flame drove them into the sky — free to the shouts and applause of enthusiastic spectators.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO