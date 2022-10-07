Read full article on original website
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jason Harper
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jason Harper(R): candidate for Distric 57(Rio Rancho) State Representative. Observer: What is your background with...
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
Todd Ryan White explores the Eldorado landscape, capturing plants and animals in watercolor
Todd Ryan White works from his Eldorado home studio. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) A product of Southern California beaches, skateboarding and punk rock, Todd Ryan White moved to New Mexico to practice “Desert Solitaire.”. Literally the title of his latest solo exhibition at Santa Fe’s Hecho Gallery, White once taught...
Four local authors win first place
Four local authors won first-place honors in various categories of the 2022 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards competition. Two hail from Rio Rancho: Don Bullis (for “No Manure on Main Street”) and Kim Vesely (“50 years of Balloon Magic”). One is from Corrales: Andrew Bourelle (“48 Hours...
GasBuddy: Gas prices up 25 cents and rising in Albuquerque area
As winter moves in, so do higher gas prices. GasBuddy, which surveyed 307 stations in the Albuquerque area, said Monday that average gasoline prices in Albuquerque have risen 25.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80/g today. Prices in Albuquerque are 32.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
NM opens absentee, in-person voting for general election
SANTA FE – Voting is set to begin Tuesday as New Mexico plunges into the final four-week stretch before Election Day with competitive races for governor and Congress at stake. County clerks throughout the state will start mailing absentee ballots Tuesday and each county will open one in-person voting...
Balloon Fiesta flies on final day
And those who went to the final day of the Balloon Fiesta Sunday got to experience a rare thing. There was a break in the weather. And balloons took flight. A chilly morning warmed as the yellow caution flag was replaced by green for go. Balloons were inflated, shivering as they slowly puffed up on the ground — then blasts of flame drove them into the sky — free to the shouts and applause of enthusiastic spectators.
Heard on the street: Everything is ‘coming soon’
There’s a bevy of new business coming to Rio Rancho. You just have to know how to read the signs. Signs announcing openings or “coming soon,” are popping up like mushrooms after a, well, monsoon. On Southern Blvd., for instance, a Mister Car Wash sign says one...
Del Taco coming to Bernalillo; Starbucks is already open
A Del Taco restaurant is coming soon to Bernalillo on US 550. The location is set to open on November 2 and is located near Starbucks and Twisters. The building used to house a Pizza 9, but it closed down. The store still needs a full staff, according to its...
Balloon Fiesta fills the skies — finally
(Garrison Wells/Observer) The final day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was a balloon-filled extravaganza — something that had been sorely missing during the rain-dampened event. Wind, too. And so balloons for safety’s sake were grounded until the joke around town became it was a balloon fiesta — without balloons.
Kirtland rebrands, to open new branch in RR
Albuquerque — Kirtland Credit Union, in the midst of a total rebrand, will add another branch in Rio Rancho. The branch is expected to locate in a retail area at the intersection of Rockaway Blvd. and NM 528. Opening is projected for fourth quarter of this year. The rebranding...
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jesse Casuas
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jesse Casaus (D), candidate for Sandoval County Sheriff. Observer: What is your background in politics,...
Balloon Fiesta: And that’s all, folks
After a tumultuous nine days that included two shelters-in-place due to weather, a community-wide effort to air out soaked balloons, two minor balloon crashes and a mad dash to locate a stolen giant bee, balloons took to the skies Sunday morning to put an exclamation point on the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Not a cloud in sight, time to decorate
Believe it or not there is not a cloud in sight today and it is dry out with some slight winds now and then. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Did anyone see that bright yellow ball in the sky today?! It will be sticking around with much clearer weather this week, with warmer temperatures and much lower chances for showers and storms compared with last week.”
Danny Dines: Tom Thumb Donuts
My latest food journey took me to the 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta to try Tom Thumb Donuts. According to the Tom Thumb Donuts website, Tom Thumb Donut Corp. is the original mini donut producer and was established in 1949. They are very prominent in the fair and festival scene,...
Rio Rancho Fire Rescue to host Halloween Open Houses Oct. 30
So what if Halloween is on a Monday this year…Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue still wants you to come by the stations to celebrate with some tricks and treats. RRFD will have an Open Halloween Fire House day on Halloween. All stations are participating. This is the second year...
(Story,videos) Man shot by deputies was pointing a flashlight
Dashboard camera video shows Colby Atkins pointing an object at a nearby van on Sept. 20, 2022 before he was shot by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies. The object in his hand turned out to be a flashlight. (Courtesy BCSO) Six Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies mistook a black flashlight a...
Local Nusenda helps out at Watermelon Mountain Ranch
Nusenda staff cleaning crates outside (Michaela Helean/Observer) For their community day on Oct. 10, the local Nusenda Credit Union staff decided to help out at Watermelon Mountain Ranch. The non-for-profit company does not send funds to shareholders like a bank or other credit union would. Instead, they redistribute the profits...
40 agencies at assistance fair offer helping hand to those in need
(Albuquerque, NM) – The 2022 Albuquerque Assistance Fair provides on-the-spot assistance directly into the hands of people who need it most. This is the biggest family help day of the year and is brought to you by the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, City of Albuquerque, and the Department of Family Services.
Smith’s Food & Drug is looking for employees
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores is seeking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The grocer is searching for talent across many roles, both in stores and across multiple business units. In Rio Rancho, there is a Smith’s at 1000 Rio Rancho Blvd....
