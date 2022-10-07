ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now

Costco stock has been as reliable as the price of its famous hot dog-and-soda combo. Betting with Warren Buffett has been a winning proposition over many years. Loyal customers will continue to patronize two great businesses whose shares have tumbled this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market

The bear market is shredding stocks, but not all companies are equally affected. Veru will soon report Entadfi sales and is also awaiting approval of sabizabulin. AbbVie keeps expanding potential markets for its immunology drug portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold

BorgWarner is quickly transforming into a premier supplier of EV components. Its bookings should lead to impressive growth in the coming years. This business is profitable now and trades at a seemingly cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

Chevron is a good solution for conservative investors who see the OPEC news highlighting bigger issues in the oil markets. Higher oil prices could mean an exceptionally strong 2022 for ExxonMobil. Devon Energy's recent deals put it in an even better position to cash in on higher crude oil prices.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Safe Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Chipotle and Waste Management have both proven to be market-beating stocks. This outperformance is due to each company’s strong advantages. The safety that comes with these stocks will likely remain for the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

$1,000 Invested In These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Fortune

P&G's sheer size and reach allow it to do things rivals simply can't. O'Reilly is helping car owners prolong the life of their vehicles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market

Telecom stocks were showing relative strength earlier this morning. T-Mobile is up 19% year to date, significantly outperforming the market indexes. The market is worried about a rising U.S. dollar and interest rates, but T-Mobile is immune to these headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

After shedding some noncore businesses, AT&T is now a more streamlined telecom company. Recurring revenue and strong free cash flow should allow AT&T to pay down debt while rewarding shareholders with sizable dividends. T-Mobile is a formidable challenger, but AT&T's share price might already reflect this competitive threat. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

Another analyst sees mounting pressure on revenue in the near term. Slowing demand for graphics processors and restrictions in China are expected to weigh on Nvidia in the near term. The company is launching its new RTX 40 series this month but has to clear excess inventory, which is hurting...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

These dividend stocks all offer above-average dividend yields. Even better, they should continue growing their dividend payments in the future. Because of that, they should help me achieve my passive income goal faster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy