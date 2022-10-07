Former Allscripts CEO Paul Black has signed on to private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners as a consultant for its healthcare investment group. In the new role, Mr. Black, who led the EHR vendor for 10 years before stepping down in May, will help source deals, do due diligence for potential investments and develop new relationships with founders and management teams across healthcare. He was also previously COO of Cerner for more than a decade.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO