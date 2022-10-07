Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
For $392M, Walgreens to fully acquire CareCentrix
About a month after acquiring a majority stake in CareCentrix, Walgreens Boots Alliance said Oct. 11 it plans to fully own the home healthcare company for $392 million. Walgreens said the acquisition of CareCentrix, which reported sales of $1.5 billion in 2021, will be completed by March 2023. In late...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tower Health names provider enterprise CEO
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Bernard Boulanger, MD, executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise, effective Oct. 31. Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, most recently served Cleveland-based MetroHealth as executive vice president of provider enterprise and academic affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent nearly six years as MetroHealth's chief clinical officer.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Oncology Network to go public after business combination
American Oncology Network entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. and will become a public company. AON, a growing network of community-based oncology practices, will keep senior leadership in their current roles and add additional members affiliated with DTOC, a special purpose acquisition company focused on the healthcare industry.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Platform boss calls for 'balance between crazy and cautious' in healthcare AI
While fearless innovation and challenging the status quo are crucial to advancing healthcare, "there is such a thing as too much unconventional thinking," John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, wrote recently. He cited two recent federal government decisions. CMS proposed a rule to avoid discrimination in the use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart launches healthcare research institute
Walmart's new Healthcare Research Institute gives customers the chance to enroll in healthcare research, aims to improve diversity in clinical trials and support interventions and medications for underrepresented communities. The largest U.S. retailer announced the launch of the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute Oct. 11. It will initially focus on inclusion...
beckershospitalreview.com
To offset 'period poverty,' CVS to reduce store-brand menstrual product prices by 25%
Starting Oct. 13, CVS Health will mark down prices on its brand of tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups by 25 percent, the retail pharmacy said on a livestreamed Facebook Live panel. In early October, CVS began paying the sales tax on menstrual products — sometimes referred to as the...
beckershospitalreview.com
What Amylyx's $158K ALS drug could mean for healthcare
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' recently approved Relyvrio, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug that's priced at $158,000 for an annual supply, is the latest example of drugmakers inflating medication costs, critics told The Wall Street Journal. It's unlikely ALS patients will end up paying the full price for Relyvrio. An Amylyx spokesperson told...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart reverses policy that limited drug used for miscarriages
Three months after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tossed multiple medications into a whirlwind of legal confusion and disputes at the pharmacy counter, Walmart stopped requiring North Carolina pharmacy workers to confirm misoprostol was not intended for an abortion. Walmart told North Carolina pharmacies in an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
At least half of healthcare administrative spending is wasteful, report says
Administrative spending accounts for 15 to 30 percent of healthcare spending in the U.S. and at least half of that "does not contribute to health outcomes in any discernible way," according to a report published Oct. 6 in Health Affairs. Health Affairs launched the Council of Health Care Spending and...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions
From Optum's completed merger with Change Healthcare to Knowtion Health acquiring Amplus, here are 10 revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 21:. 1. Knowtion Health — formerly RSource Healthcare — acquired Amplus, a healthcare revenue cycle accounts receivable resolution and technology service. The acquisition will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic leads $1M funding round for patient-moving tool licensed from Spectrum Health
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the lead investor in a $1 million bridge financing round for the Patient Co., which is developing a patient-moving tool licensed from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, MiBiz reported Oct. 9. The Patient Co. has been testing the SimPull device, which started with an idea...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Allscripts CEO Paul Black joins private equity firm
Former Allscripts CEO Paul Black has signed on to private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners as a consultant for its healthcare investment group. In the new role, Mr. Black, who led the EHR vendor for 10 years before stepping down in May, will help source deals, do due diligence for potential investments and develop new relationships with founders and management teams across healthcare. He was also previously COO of Cerner for more than a decade.
beckershospitalreview.com
Supply chain pressure index continues to fall closer to historical levels
Pressure on the global supply chain is at the lowest it has been since November 2020, according to the transportation cost and manufacturing data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. September is the fifth consecutive month of supply pressures easing closer to historical levels. Since the COVID-19...
beckershospitalreview.com
UnitedHealthcare's updated coverage policy is 'disappointing,' devicemaker says
Nevro, a company that sells chronic pain medical devices, called UnitedHealthcare's newest coverage policy update "disappointing" after the insurance company hinted it wouldn't cover spinal cord stimulation devices for some people with chronic back pain. In a revised coverage policy that will be effective Dec. 1, UnitedHealthcare wrote that implanted...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly 36% of US counties are 'maternity deserts': report
Access to maternity care is diminishing during COVID-19 in places across the country, according to a report released Oct. 11 from March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization. 1. Thirty-six percent of U.S. counties are designated as maternity care "deserts," defined by March of Dimes as those without obstetric hospitals or birth centers and without obstetric providers.
beckershospitalreview.com
How technology can help providers embrace two-sided risk in CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model
Value-based care models and arrangements keep evolving. With CMS preparing to upgrade its current value-based Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), cancer centers are keen for insights that can help them participate and be successful. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flatiron Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 4:. 1. Jay Cahalan, president and CEO of Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health, is set to retire at the end of 2022. 2. Dorothy Urschel, DNP, will succeed Mr. Cahalan as president and CEO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Recent wins for Alzheimer's drugs are modest, experts say
After Biogen and Eisai's Alzheimer's drug showed strong results in a phase 3 trial in late September, Biogen's shares rose 36 percent and most news outlets reported the results — but don't get too excited about it, researchers told The Wall Street Journal. Lecanemab — manufactured by Biogen and...
beckershospitalreview.com
RadioMedix snags $40M in series A funding
Biotechnology company RadioMedix has raised $40 million in series A funding; the company plans to use the new funding to advance its flagship radiopharmaceutical, AlphaMedix. Phase 2 of AlphaMedix's clinical trials began in the last quarter of 2021, according to the Oct. 6 RadioMedix news release. Portland Investment Counsel led the funding round, and RadioMedix will appoint Portland founder and CEO Michael Lee-Chin to its board of directors.
beckershospitalreview.com
Improved medians prep nonprofit children's hospitals for inflation
U.S. nonprofit children's hospitals staged a rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic and now brace for a different challenge, according to an Oct. 11 report from Fitch Ratings. Median financial metrics for 2022 showed a 31 percent increase in cash to adjusted debt to 325 percent for the 23 children's hospitals reviewed in the report. However, according to Fitch's managing director, Richard Park, labor will significantly impede the sector.
Comments / 0