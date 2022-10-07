ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Accidents
Grand Rapids, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisherman#Anglers#Grand River#Accident#Initial#Grfd#The Fire Department
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

Deputies seek suspect in Gaines Twp. purse snatching

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
WOOD

Make Ebels General Store your fall destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
REED CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
GRANDVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Elderly Bicyclist Hurt After Collision with Car Near Hudsonville

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 11, 2022) – An 86-year-old Jenison man apparently escaped serious injury after he struck a motor vehicle with the bicycle he was pedaling north of Hudsonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched...
HUDSONVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy