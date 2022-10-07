Read full article on original website
Related
‘We’re looking to be an inspiration,’ says Grand Rapids ministry planning 50-unit tiny home community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside his office at Matthew’s House Ministry, Pastor George Werkema flips through a pamphlet showing what he believes is a strategy to reduce homelessness in Grand Rapids: tiny home communities. “We’re trying to give them a hand-up rather than a hand-out,” the 66-year-old former...
PD: Driver shot, killed by passenger in SE GR
Authorities say a woman was shot and killed in southeast Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids needs a new home
A West Michigan animal rehabilitation center that has been in operation for several decades is looking for a new piece of property to call home.
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
Battle Creek first responders remove pickup truck from river
Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.
Old motel becomes affordable housing unit for residents in Kalamazoo
The Lift Foundation partnered with Lockhart Management to turn The Knights Inn Motel into a 60 unit affordable apartment building aimed at addressing the housing crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
Officers put out garage fire in Kalamazoo
By the time Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrived on scene, the fire had already spread to a neighboring garage.
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
3 cars, 11 license plates stolen from Lansing dealership
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a theft from Paradise Motors this past weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family identifies woman killed in Grand Rapids early morning shooting
Police say the suspect shot and killed 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright near 44th and Eastern Ave. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They are still searching for the suspect.
Fox17
Deputies seek suspect in Gaines Twp. purse snatching
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in...
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
whtc.com
Elderly Bicyclist Hurt After Collision with Car Near Hudsonville
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 11, 2022) – An 86-year-old Jenison man apparently escaped serious injury after he struck a motor vehicle with the bicycle he was pedaling north of Hudsonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched...
Comments / 0