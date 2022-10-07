Read full article on original website
Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift
Mayo Clinic received a $100 million multiyear commitment from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation to nearly double appointment access at the system's proton beam facility in Rochester, Minn. Mayo Clinic first began offering proton beam therapy in 2015 with construction of its Jacobson Building in Rochester. Since,...
6 recent donations to hospitals
The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 5:. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Foundation has been gifted $5.5 million from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, two local philanthropists, toward a new imaging center. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital received $35 million from...
Mayo Clinic leads $1M funding round for patient-moving tool licensed from Spectrum Health
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the lead investor in a $1 million bridge financing round for the Patient Co., which is developing a patient-moving tool licensed from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, MiBiz reported Oct. 9. The Patient Co. has been testing the SimPull device, which started with an idea...
California hospital receives $2.5M donation
Fresno, Calif.-based Community Regional Medical Center received a $2.5 million gift to enhance the postpartum department. The Sang family made the gift in honor of Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD, who provided care to newborns at Community hospitals for over 37 years. According to an Oct. 10 news release, the postpartum programs at Community Regional and Clovis (Calif.) Community Medical Center will be named the Sang Family Postpartum and Newborn Care.
Community Medical Centers receives $2.5M donation for pediatric wing
Fresno, Calif.-based Community Medical Centers has been gifted $2.5 million for a new pediatric wing at its Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, KMJNow reported Oct. 10. New Sang, MD, made the donation on behalf of his mother Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD, who has worked with newborns at CMC hospitals for...
Tower Health names provider enterprise CEO
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Bernard Boulanger, MD, executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise, effective Oct. 31. Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, most recently served Cleveland-based MetroHealth as executive vice president of provider enterprise and academic affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent nearly six years as MetroHealth's chief clinical officer.
Marquette University receives $3.3M for multiple sclerosis study
The National Institutes of Health awarded Milwaukee-based Marquette University $3.34 million to improve walking, balance and community mobility in people with multiple sclerosis. The project studies high-intensity, dynamic-stability gait training in people with multiple sclerosis. According to an Oct. 11 news release, it is predicated on the previous experience with...
Cancer vaccines may start arriving at clinics in five years, researcher says
New cancer vaccine research shines a positive light on the possibility of cancer vaccines. Three new vaccines are being studied in patients with pancreatic and breast cancer and colon polyps, The New York Times reported Oct. 10. The pancreatic cancer vaccine underwent its first safety study with 12 patients with...
How 6 healthcare CEOs revitalize themselves
The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share how they revitalize themselves. Here are perspectives collected since March, in alphabetical order. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: My favorite way to reset is to spend the day boating with...
Hospitals cut pediatrics to make room for more lucrative adult patients
Hospitals nationwide are facing unprecedented financial challenges and operating in the negative. As a result, many are opting to shutter pediatric units to make room for more adult patients, who are usually more profitable, The New York Times reported Oct. 11. Pediatric inpatient units in the U.S. fell nearly 20...
8 hospitals, health systems planning upgrades or expansions
The following eight hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 5:. Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center has finished the first phase of its $10 million expansion. Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital plans to build five new operating rooms in a $20 million expansion. State College, Pa.-based...
UAMS partners with Amedisys, Contessa for at-home care
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences partnered with Baton Rouge, La.-based Amedisys and Nashville, Tenn.-based Contessa Health to create a new care at-home option for Central Arkansas. The joint venture offers patients access to medical care in the comfort and convenience of their own homes. According to an Oct....
CIOs working in a 'completely different landscape' in 2022, health IT leaders say
CIOs at hospitals and health systems have taken on more business and strategic responsibilities in recent years, while their jobs have become less predictable, several of the IT executives told Becker's. Becker's recently asked five CIOs: "What has changed most about the CIO role since you started working in it?"
Health Equity
Streamlining patient flow would not only improve patient care and reduce costs, but is also focal to achieving health equity, wrote Eugene Litvak, PhD, Mark Smith, MD, and Harvey FiIneberg, MD, PhD, for The Hill Oct. 7. "This requires a single management intervention — streamlining patient flow by scheduling admissions,...
How Memorial Healthcare System uses social determinants of health to 'customize' patient treatments
Jennifer Goldman, MD, chief of primary care of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, worked with internal and external IT experts to have social determinants of health not only included in its Epic EHR system, but made it a prominent feature of clinical teams, case managers and others so it wouldn't be overlooked.
The effectiveness of colonoscopies may be overstated, study suggests
A landmark study suggests colonoscopies are not as effective as previously thought, though they can still help some. The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, followed more than 84,000 people. Half of participants were invited to have a colonoscopy. Only 42 percent did. After a ten-year follow-up,...
What 7 hospital HR leaders told Becker's about recruiting, retaining top talent
In 2022, hospital and health system human resources leaders have shared insights on workforce challenges, including retaining and recruiting employees. Seven leaders shared the following insights with Becker's since May. Rachel Barb. Regional Director of Talent Acquisition at Mount Carmel Health System (Columbus, Ohio): We did elect to have specific...
St. Jude Children's taps former Sears CEO for fundraising chief, adds 3 VPs
Chicago-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital made four leadership appointments to its Memphis, Tenn.-based fundraising and awareness organization, ALSAC — including a chief strategy officer. Here are the four additions to ALSAC's leadership team, according to an Oct. 10 news release from St. Jude Children's:. 1. Leena Munjal will...
Inside 2 health system apprenticeship programs tackling workforce shortages
Kora Irby has served as a culinary apprentice at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., since the program launched this summer, and attributes the experience to helping her realize her dream of becoming a chef. "I like the stability of the program," she said in a news release...
Providence hospital scales back care 1 week after opening
Covenant Health Hobbs (N.M.) Hospital is temporarily scaling back services and conducting an internal review after detecting rodent and water quality issues at the facility, which opened Sept. 28. During a routine inspection of the water system, hospital officials found abnormally low levels of chlorine. Adequate levels are needed to...
