Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
Whitmer and Dixon will meet for first debate this week
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square-off in Grand Rapids on Thursday. The candidates meet again October 25th at Oakland University. And both will appear at the Detroit Economic Club, though they will not debate each other. A recent CBS News/YouGov poll of 11-hundred registered voters...
wgvunews.org
Election worker's alleged tampering does not alter primary election results
Gaines Township precinct 8 is the focus. That’s were an election worker has been charged with allegedly tampering with an Electronic Poll Book computer. The Electronic Poll Book contains confidential voter registration data. The Kent County Clerk’s office explaining it is not connected to voting equipment or the internet.
Mural at Grant Middle School leaves parents outraged over transgender flag and symbols deemed as 'witchcraft'
GRANT, Mich. — A mural at Grant Middle School was subject to debate at Monday night's school board meeting, with some parents opposed to its use of LGBTQ imagery and other content. "I put my art up there to make people feel welcome," says Evelyn Gonzales, a Grant High...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon City Manager position offered to Gaines Township Supervisor
After a long search that stretched over eight months, Muskegon may have found its next City Manager. Sources say the position of City Manager has been offered to Jonathan Seyferth, one of two finalists for the job, the other finalist being current City Manager Interim LeighAnn Mikesell. If Seyferth accepts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
kisswtlz.com
Hope Township Man Faces CSC Charges
A 37-year-old man from Midland County’s Hope Township faces five counts of criminal sexual conduct. Ryan Thornton was in court on Friday for a preliminary examination and was bound over to Circuit Court by District Judge Michael Carpenter on charges that he allegedly assaulted a girl who at the time was between 6 and 7 years old. Thornton faces two counts of first degree and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in August and remains free on $100,000 cash surety bond.
wgvunews.org
Carl Plantinga (Part II)
Carl Plantinga from Calvin University continues the conversation on his project “Exploring the Moral Impact of Movies.”. Carl Plantinga is a professor of film and media at Calvin University, where he has taught since 2000. His books include ‘Screen Stories: Emotion and the Ethics of Engagement;’ ‘Moving Viewers: American...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shiawassee County judge may view crime scene in cannibal killer case
CORUNNA, MI – Prosecutors overseeing the criminal case against 53-year-old Mark Latunski have filed a motion requesting that the judge hearing the case can visit the scene of the crime. A motion filed Thursday, Oct. 6, in Shiawassee County Circuit Court requests that Circuit Court Judge Matthew J. Stewart...
wgvunews.org
Beaumont and Spectrum Health are now Corewell Health
Earlier this year, Southfield-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health formed the BHSH System. The new organization dubbed “For Michigan, By Michigan” combined 22 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient facilities. It employs a healthcare team of 64,000 with 11,500 physicians and more than 15,000 nurses. Effective...
Woman testifies friend’s mom told group to torch house of Saginaw County man they robbed, killed
SAGINAW, MI — Last October, firefighters made a grisly discovery in the burned ruins of a Birch Run home — the body of the 65-year-old homeowner, seemingly shot before his house erupted in flames. Five young adults were subsequently charged with fatally shooting the man and robbing him,...
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Fundraiser for Midland pro wrestler's funeral shatters goal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than $100,000 has been raised for the family of a pro wrestler and Midland County native who died last week. Sara Lee, 30, a former contracted pro-wrestler for WWE, died last week. She is survived by her husband,...
Michigan woman charged for spending $1M of mom’s money when she had stroke
Nessel said in 2018, Cork was appointed as her mother's guardian and conservator after she suffered multiple strokes and wasn't able to take care of herself anymore.
WZZM 13
Father-in-law of Muskegon woman shot says judge denied protective order prior to death
A relative of a Muskegon woman is voicing his frustration in light of her death. “I want some closure for the family, myself and everybody involved," he said.
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
Comments / 0