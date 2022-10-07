ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

Whitmer and Dixon will meet for first debate this week

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square-off in Grand Rapids on Thursday. The candidates meet again October 25th at Oakland University. And both will appear at the Detroit Economic Club, though they will not debate each other. A recent CBS News/YouGov poll of 11-hundred registered voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
Muskegon City Manager position offered to Gaines Township Supervisor

After a long search that stretched over eight months, Muskegon may have found its next City Manager. Sources say the position of City Manager has been offered to Jonathan Seyferth, one of two finalists for the job, the other finalist being current City Manager Interim LeighAnn Mikesell. If Seyferth accepts...
MUSKEGON, MI
Montcalm County, MI
Hope Township Man Faces CSC Charges

A 37-year-old man from Midland County’s Hope Township faces five counts of criminal sexual conduct. Ryan Thornton was in court on Friday for a preliminary examination and was bound over to Circuit Court by District Judge Michael Carpenter on charges that he allegedly assaulted a girl who at the time was between 6 and 7 years old. Thornton faces two counts of first degree and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in August and remains free on $100,000 cash surety bond.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Carl Plantinga (Part II)

Carl Plantinga from Calvin University continues the conversation on his project “Exploring the Moral Impact of Movies.”. Carl Plantinga is a professor of film and media at Calvin University, where he has taught since 2000. His books include ‘Screen Stories: Emotion and the Ethics of Engagement;’ ‘Moving Viewers: American...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Beaumont and Spectrum Health are now Corewell Health

Earlier this year, Southfield-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health formed the BHSH System. The new organization dubbed “For Michigan, By Michigan” combined 22 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient facilities. It employs a healthcare team of 64,000 with 11,500 physicians and more than 15,000 nurses. Effective...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fundraiser for Midland pro wrestler's funeral shatters goal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than $100,000 has been raised for the family of a pro wrestler and Midland County native who died last week. Sara Lee, 30, a former contracted pro-wrestler for WWE, died last week. She is survived by her husband,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
LANSING, MI
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

