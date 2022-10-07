Read full article on original website
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conferenceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State
The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
Mario Cristobal is in the process of roster building at Miami
Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. That becomes evident year in and year out when examining who’s hoisting the College Football Playoff trophy at the end of each year. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson. If there is anything those programs have in common outside of a winning culture,...
Miami Hurricanes Passing Attack: Wide Receiver Colbie Young the Answer?
Miami Hurricanes junior college transfer receiver Colbie Young came up big against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Ohio State focused on getting healthy during off weekend
There’s no doubt about it, Ohio State is playing good football through the first six games of the 2022 season. It could be argued, and some have made this argument, that the Buckeyes have been the best team in the country over the first half of the year. The...
What Ohio State's Ryan Day said during off-week press conference
No. 2 Ohio State made it through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season without much of a problem. After Saturday's 49-20 win at Michigan State, the Buckeyes are 6-0 overall, have a 2-0 record in Big Ten and are widely considered one of the best teams in college football.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 6
Ohio State's 2022 schedule broke down nicely. The Buckeyes played six games before the off weekend and six games following it to make a symmetrical slate. The Scarlet and Gray have reached the off week, which means it is the halfway point of the year. So far, things have gone...
'Special' C.J. Stroud continues to elevate play as Buckeye quarterback
Ohio State has made it a thing to have top-level quarterback play over the last decade or so. Names such as Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields have been among the best the sport has to offer. Add Ryan Day, who took over coaching the position in...
stateoftheu.com
The Best Option for University of Miami’s Own Stadium: Sunset Place
Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami’s lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Scene at NW Miami Intersection
Police are investigating a potential crime scene Monday in northwest Miami that may have been the result of a shooting. Officers arrived near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 54th Street before 4 a.m. after unconfirmed reports of a shooting in the area. Police have not released details at this time, but...
businessobserverfl.com
Miami company buys local industrial property as part statewide deal for 255,500 square feet of space
A Miami real estate firm has bought a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and intends to grow it by nearly 10,000 square feet. Basis Industrial paid $7.5 million for the building at 2442 23rd St. N. The company says it plans to build a 9,500-square-foot building on an adjacent piece of property.
Miami New Times
Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police
Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay
The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 93L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 93L which may form into a tropical cyclone over the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Invest 93L is an area...
WSVN-TV
Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
Miami Carnival Festival 2022 Kicks Off Today
The 3-day event is expected to bring 40-thousand spectators to Miami-Dade and Broward.
247Sports
