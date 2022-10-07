Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
Deion Sanders Jr. Reacts to Handshake Incident at Alabama State
The Jackson State coach’s son took to Twitter to weigh in on the testy postgame exchange between his father and Hornets coach Eddie Robinson Jr.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News
ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 7: Alabama takes a dive
We're six full weeks into the 2022 college football season and now it's time to get our first look at the updated AP top 25 rankings. Six teams came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Saturday, but none in the top 10, even if top-ranked Alabama came very, very close. The defending SEC ...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 7 announced
We're six weeks into the 2022 college football season and now it's time to get our first look at the new, updated top 25 rankings. Six teams in last week's poll lost over the weekend, and we came just two yards shy of the No. 1 team getting upset at home after Texas A&M played Alabama to the ...
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
Big Ten Assistant Coach Was Fired After Saturday's Loss
Indiana made a coaching change after Saturday's loss to Michigan. Hoosiers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rod Carey has been relieved of his duties. Rod Carey, who is a former offensive lineman for the program, will replace him. "I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our...
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas
Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
Slate
The Iowa Football Team Is the Best Case Against Nepotism That Humankind Has Ever Seen
College football is a window into America. In some ways, it’s an ugly view. The sport thrives on the strength of an unpaid and largely nonwhite labor force, with fans buying tickets and media companies paying billions of dollars that get funneled toward lavish practice facilities and salaries for mostly white coaches and administrators. In other senses, the sport exemplifies cool things about American community. Take the football team at the University of Iowa. The state has no major professional teams, so the Hawkeyes are the biggest game in town, something their fans will frequently remind alums of rival Iowa State. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is packed week in and week out. The fans are loud. The civic event goes beyond the stadium’s walls when, after the first quarter, all 70,000 people in the building—and I mean all of them, usually including opposing players and coaches—turn toward the children’s hospital that overlooks the field and wave to the kids in the window. Iowa is a public school, and Iowa football belongs to Iowans. Since 2000, the team has had seven double digit–win seasons and just one losing regular season.
Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender
Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
College football rankings: Joel Klatt releases new top 10
It wasn’t a weekend full of upsets in college but there were some close calls and thrillers that took your breath away throughout Saturday. So as the dust settled and Alabama avoided an upset to Texas A&M, what are we left knowing after six full weeks of games?. Ohio...
I’m tired of watching Iowa Hawkeyes football
This is not going to be a nuanced analysis of Iowa football where I try to find the bright side of a 9-6 loss to a fellow conference competitor. I will not be scouring for potential positives for the future, and seeking ways that Brian Ferentz can improve this offense so that Iowa can still contend for the Big Ten West. No, that is not what this piece is about. This piece is a man frustrated with the six weeks of abysmal football that he has watched, feeling absolutely broken by the worst offense in football. You did it Iowa, I...
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
College basketball: 247Sports releases preseason Top 25 rankings for 2022-23
The college basketball season is about a month away, with every team having started practice to prepare for the 2022-23 year. So it's time for 247Sports to take a look at the teams with the best chance to cut down the nets this season. This year could be a banner...
