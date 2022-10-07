ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News

ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Assistant Coach Was Fired After Saturday's Loss

Indiana made a coaching change after Saturday's loss to Michigan. Hoosiers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rod Carey has been relieved of his duties. Rod Carey, who is a former offensive lineman for the program, will replace him. "I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas

Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
NORMAN, OK
Slate

The Iowa Football Team Is the Best Case Against Nepotism That Humankind Has Ever Seen

College football is a window into America. In some ways, it’s an ugly view. The sport thrives on the strength of an unpaid and largely nonwhite labor force, with fans buying tickets and media companies paying billions of dollars that get funneled toward lavish practice facilities and salaries for mostly white coaches and administrators. In other senses, the sport exemplifies cool things about American community. Take the football team at the University of Iowa. The state has no major professional teams, so the Hawkeyes are the biggest game in town, something their fans will frequently remind alums of rival Iowa State. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is packed week in and week out. The fans are loud. The civic event goes beyond the stadium’s walls when, after the first quarter, all 70,000 people in the building—and I mean all of them, usually including opposing players and coaches—turn toward the children’s hospital that overlooks the field and wave to the kids in the window. Iowa is a public school, and Iowa football belongs to Iowans. Since 2000, the team has had seven double digit–win seasons and just one losing regular season.
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender

Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

I’m tired of watching Iowa Hawkeyes football

This is not going to be a nuanced analysis of Iowa football where I try to find the bright side of a 9-6 loss to a fellow conference competitor. I will not be scouring for potential positives for the future, and seeking ways that Brian Ferentz can improve this offense so that Iowa can still contend for the Big Ten West. No, that is not what this piece is about. This piece is a man frustrated with the six weeks of abysmal football that he has watched, feeling absolutely broken by the worst offense in football. You did it Iowa, I...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

